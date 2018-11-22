Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

Looking to buy a new laptop for yourself or that someone special on your list this holiday season? After an October packed with fresh new device reveals from Google, Microsoft, and Apple, and other major companies now is the perfect time to head to the shops. There are plenty of good sales on MacBooks, gaming laptops, sleek and light Windows 2-in-1s, Surface devices, and more for Black Friday.
We checked out all best sales from all the major retailers, including BestBuy, the Microsoft Store, Walmart, B&H and have compiled the hottest sales on laptops for you below. Simply read our brief descriptions, and scroll through and then click the “Buy Now” button on the laptop of 2-in-1 you’d like to buy. A new tab will open up and you’ll be sent to your retailer and product page to complete your purchase. We’ll update these deals, and keep you up to speed with all the freshest deals as the annual holiday shopping season progresses.
Best Laptop Deals
MacBooks, Windows 10 laptops, and Chromebooks for work and play.
Dell XPS 13$699 $999
YOU SAVE $300
The Dell XPS 13 is one of the most popular laptops, and it is now at its cheapest price ever. Get a model with an Intel Core i5 processor and 128 GB SSD for $300 less than usual
Microsoft Surface Go$349 $399
YOU SAVE $50
Get the Surface Go starting at $350 instead of $400. The deal covers the base Surface Go, with 64 GB of storage, and 4 GB of RAM. No keyboard or pen included.
Dell G3 15 Inch Gaming Laptop$600 $800
YOU SAVE $200
Enjoy your games in style on a full HD display, and get the most out of your games with the powerful and VR-ready NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card on board this laptop
Microsoft Surface Pro 6$1000 $1329
YOU SAVE $329
Bundle and save $300 on an Intel Core i5 Surface Pro 6 with a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM. A Type Cover keyboard (usually a separate $160 purchase) is included.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2$700 $1000
YOU SAVE $300
Prices on this device usually start at $1,000, so the price cut is fairly decent and can possibly bring certain models to as low as $750 Microsoft wasn’t specific on which configurations are included in the sale.
ASUS ASUS – TUF Gaming FX705GM 17.3″ Laptop$1000 $1400
YOU SAVE $400
Enjoy a $400 savings on this beast of a laptop, with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB Memory, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics
Acer Nitro 5 15.6″ Gaming Laptop$600 $800
YOU SAVE $200
Get the Acer Nitro 5 15.6 inch gaming laptop with 8GB Memory and powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics for $200 off its usual price
Microsoft Surface Pro$600 $960
YOU SAVE $360
Looking to buy Surface without breaking the bank? Save $360 on a Surface Pro 2017 bundle. Includes Type Cover keyboard, Surface Pro 2017 with an Intel Core M3 Processor, 8GB RAM, and 128 GB SSD.
Apple MacBook Pro 15 Inch Mid 2017$2150 $2800
YOU SAVE $650
MacBooks are usually quite expensive at Apple, but with this deal at B&H you can grab a 15-inch model for over $500 cheaper than the usual price.
Razer Razer Blade Stealth$1500 $1700
YOU SAVE $200
Looking for an ultrabook that is stylish but not too big? The Razer Blade Stealth is for you. Enjoy the powerful 8th Generation Intel Quad-Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD on board this device.
HP Spectre x360 15-inch$600 $1100
YOU SAVE $500
The HP Spectre x360 15-inch has a sleek, sharp profile that defines itself from many competitors. We really enjoyed this 2-in-1 for its great keyboard, excellent processor performance, and its 4K display.
Microsoft Surface Pro$1000 $1329
YOU SAVE $329
Get the Surface Pro 2017 with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD for $1,000. No keyboard and pen are included, but the deal accounts for a $330 savings.
Razer Razer Blade 15$2600 $2800
YOU SAVE $200
The Razer Blade 15 is the world’s smallest 15.6 inch gaming laptop. It comes with a 144Hz Full HD Thin Bezel display, 8th Gen Intel Core i7 8750H processor and powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics.