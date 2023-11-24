The latest 40-series cards have been a bit controversial, but for all the issues they have, no one can deny their performance. Luckily, there are a lot of great Black Friday deals on the RTX 40-series, and more specifically from Zotac, with its version of the RTX 4060 and RTX 4070, and their Ti variants, having some solid discounts. If you’re unsure which to go for, we have a couple of good breakdowns, such as the RTX 4060 Ti vs. RTX 4070 and the RTX 4060 vs. RTX 4060 Ti. Either way, both cards have good gaming and work performance, so be sure to read below for a quick guide and a roundup of our favorite Zotac GPU deals.

The RTX 4060 is a bit of a controversial card, especially given the pricing that Nvidia is going with and the VRAM expectations that games have these days. From one perspective, it’s a great way to get access to DLSS 3.0 on the cheap, but on the other, it doesn’t have a lot of memory and isn’t great at resolutions higher than 1080p. On the bright side, one of the biggest issues is the value you get from the card, so buying them on sale makes them much more attractive. The RTX 4060 Ti also has similar issues with memory, and while you can buy an RTX 4060 Ti with 8GB of VRAM, you’re better off spending a little bit extra and getting a version with 16GB of VRAM.

The RTX 4070 is a much more powerful card with better value overall, so if you can save to grab one of them, then you’re probably going to have a better time, mostly due to having a bit more headroom. The reason is that the RTX 4070 is an excellent 1440p graphics card, and you’ll be able to play most modern games at a relatively high graphical setting while pushing 100 to 110 frames. That’s an impressive performance for the price, and if you’re going to use it for 1080p gaming, then you’ll be able to skyrocket those frames. On the other hand, the RTX 4070 Ti doesn’t have as good a value, mostly because you can add a little bit more and get the far superior RTX 4080 instead. Of course, that all depends on your budget, and if you can’t quite swing an RTX 4080 or RTX 4070 Ti and don’t care about the DLSS, the RX 7900 XT is also a great option.

