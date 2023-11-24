 Skip to main content
In partnership with

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Zotac has the ultimate GPU Black Friday deals for gamers and creators

RTX 4060 Ti sitting next to the RTX 4070.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The latest 40-series cards have been a bit controversial, but for all the issues they have, no one can deny their performance. Luckily, there are a lot of great Black Friday deals on the RTX 40-series, and more specifically from Zotac, with its version of the RTX 4060 and RTX 4070, and their Ti variants, having some solid discounts. If you’re unsure which to go for, we have a couple of good breakdowns, such as the RTX 4060 Ti vs. RTX 4070 and the RTX 4060 vs. RTX 4060 Ti. Either way, both cards have good gaming and work performance, so be sure to read below for a quick guide and a roundup of our favorite Zotac GPU deals.

RTX 4060-Series Cards

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Twin Edge OC White Edition
ZOTAC Gaming

The RTX 4060 is a bit of a controversial card, especially given the pricing that Nvidia is going with and the VRAM expectations that games have these days. From one perspective, it’s a great way to get access to DLSS 3.0 on the cheap, but on the other, it doesn’t have a lot of memory and isn’t great at resolutions higher than 1080p. On the bright side, one of the biggest issues is the value you get from the card, so buying them on sale makes them much more attractive. The RTX 4060 Ti also has similar issues with memory, and while you can buy an RTX 4060 Ti with 8GB of VRAM, you’re better off spending a little bit extra and getting a version with 16GB of VRAM.

  • RTX 4060 8GB Twin Edge OC White Edition 8GB —
  • RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Twin Edge OC —
  • RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Twin Edge OC White Edition —
  • RTX 4060 Ti 16GB —

RTX 4070-Series Cards

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse GPU
ZOTAC Gaming

The RTX 4070 is a much more powerful card with better value overall, so if you can save to grab one of them, then you’re probably going to have a better time, mostly due to having a bit more headroom. The reason is that the RTX 4070 is an excellent 1440p graphics card, and you’ll be able to play most modern games at a relatively high graphical setting while pushing 100 to 110 frames. That’s an impressive performance for the price, and if you’re going to use it for 1080p gaming, then you’ll be able to skyrocket those frames. On the other hand, the RTX 4070 Ti doesn’t have as good a value, mostly because you can add a little bit more and get the far superior RTX 4080 instead. Of course, that all depends on your budget, and if you can’t quite swing an RTX 4080 or RTX 4070 Ti and don’t care about the DLSS, the RX 7900 XT is also a great option.

  • RTX 4070 Twin Edge 12GB —
  • RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC 12GB —
  • RTX 4070 Ti 12GB AMP AIRO Spider-Man —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Apple Mac Mini with M2 is at its cheapest ever price for Black Friday
The Mac mini on a wooden table.

The Apple Mac Mini M2 is just less than a year old, but its 256GB model is already down to its cheapest-ever price of $499 in Amazon's Apple Black Friday deals. The $100 discount on the computer's original price of $599 may be gone sooner than you think, and there's no assurance that the offer will appear again on Cyber Monday. If you want to get the machine for cheaper than usual, your only choice is to buy it right now -- if you don't, there's a chance that you miss out entirely on the bargain.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac Mini M2
The Apple Mac Mini M2, which was released early this year, promises extremely powerful performance from a very small package through Apple's M2 chip. With an eight-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM, the computer will be able to handle demanding activities with no issues, such as editing huge multimedia files and multitasking between several apps. The 256GB SSD will give you enough space for your projects, but you can always sign up for cloud storage services or connect an external hard drive if you need more.

Read more
Don’t miss these Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $1,000
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

A long time ago, there was no such thing as a good gaming laptop, and you would often have to spend well over $1,000, and sometimes as much as $2,000 to $3,000 to get something good. Luckily, the past few years have seen a surge in great budget-friendly gaming laptops, and with all the Black Friday deals happening today, it's the best time of the year to grab yourself a new laptop. As such, we've done our best to include laptops in different price ranges but not exceeding $1,000, so be sure to check our picks below.
HP Victus 15 -- $550, was $900

The HP Victus is a good budget laptop, and while the RTX 3050 under the hood isn't that powerful, it should handle most games from the past few years at a reasonably 60Hz frame rate, although you will have to compromise on graphics a little. Luckily, you get an Intel Core i5-13420H and 8GB of memory, so it's great for day-to-day and productivity use, making it pretty versatile. The screen can also hit a 144Hz refresh rate, which might push the RTX 3050 to its limit, but at least it lets you decide what you want to prioritize.

Read more
11 Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals you can’t afford to miss
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

Laptops are one of the most popular Black Friday purchases. That's because retailers tend to give them ridiculous discounts, a way to just get them off the shelves to make room for the next models. We've pulled out the best laptop deals from Best Buy. While Best Buy has been having a Black Friday Sale for two weeks now, some of the best deals are just popping up.

Our Favorite Best Buy Black Friday Laptop Deal
Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook -- $149, was $319

Read more