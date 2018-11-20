The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018

Black Friday is on the horizon and retailers such as Best Buy have begun releasing their best holiday deals. Though this money-making holiday has predominantly been about waking up at the crack of dawn on the Friday after Thanksgiving, store hours have been inching closer to Thanksgiving Day. Consumers are now rushing to stores on Thanksgiving Day or have opted out of the Black Friday craze altogether by shopping online or waiting for Cyber Monday. That’s where we come in.
Best Buy still entices shoppers to show up early for doorbuster sales, but most of the quality deals are online at the retailer’s website. We have been — and will continue to — hunt down the best deals leading up until Black Friday and Cyber Monday and confirming if the “discounted” prices are worth the purchase. We’ll be updating this page with the latest info on Best Buy’s deals, so make sure to visit regularly to avoid missing anything.
BEST BUY’S BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
One great offer that Best Buy is offering compared to other retailers is free shipping for all online orders until Christmas Day. Last year, Best Buy provided an actual print version of its ad.
Best Buy will likely price match their products with other competing retailers. Expect online prices to be valid throughout the weekend into Cyber Monday, with some even staying live during Cyber Week.
Keep checking back on this page so you can plan your Black Friday route accordingly and take full advantage of all the great deals.
Best Smart Home Accessories Deals
Smart home devices can automate your lights, small and large appliances, security cameras, door locks, televisions, thermostats, and more. And when you’re done picking your favorites here, don’t forget to go back and find a smart speaker to add voice control to the mix.
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit$120 $190
YOU SAVE $70
Get your smart home started with these light bulbs that can be adjusted from your smartphone.
Philips Light up dark corners of your home with this 6.6-foot LED strip that can be controlled via an app.$60 $90
YOU SAVE $30
The Philips Hue Ambiance LightStrip makes it easy to set the mood in any room in your home. It comes with a dimmable LED Smart Light.
Sengled Element Classic A19 Smart LED Light Bulbs (3-Pack) with Hub$30 $50
YOU SAVE $20
Illuminate your home with these three bulbs and a hub that can turn them on or off and dim them.
Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)$140 $200
YOU SAVE $60
Improve your home security with a door bell that shows you who’s calling, even if you’re not home.
Amazon Ring Video Doorbell and Chime Pro Bundle + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)$180 $300
YOU SAVE $120
A bundle including a video doorbell and a WiFi extender to eliminate WiFi dead zones.
Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 1080p Security Camera System$580 $800
YOU SAVE $220
A home security system with four weather-resistant cameras and a base station to keep you safe.