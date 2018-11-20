The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018

Black Friday is on the horizon and retailers such as Best Buy have begun releasing their best holiday deals. Though this money-making holiday has predominantly been about waking up at the crack of dawn on the Friday after Thanksgiving, store hours have been inching closer to Thanksgiving Day. Consumers are now rushing to stores on Thanksgiving Day or have opted out of the Black Friday craze altogether by shopping online or waiting for Cyber Monday. That’s where we come in.

Best Buy still entices shoppers to show up early for doorbuster sales, but most of the quality deals are online at the retailer’s website. We have been — and will continue to — hunt down the best deals leading up until Black Friday and Cyber Monday and confirming if the “discounted” prices are worth the purchase. We’ll be updating this page with the latest info on Best Buy’s deals, so make sure to visit regularly to avoid missing anything.

BEST BUY’S BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

One great offer that Best Buy is offering compared to other retailers is free shipping for all online orders until Christmas Day. Last year, Best Buy provided an actual print version of its ad.

Best Buy will likely price match their products with other competing retailers. Expect online prices to be valid throughout the weekend into Cyber Monday, with some even staying live during Cyber Week.

Keep checking back on this page so you can plan your Black Friday route accordingly and take full advantage of all the great deals.

Follow @dealsDT

Looking for more information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.