The best Chromebook cases and covers for 2022

Chromebooks specialize in being light, speedy laptop solutions that you can take anywhere with you. But all that moving around also means that Chromebooks really benefit from covers and cases — especially to protect against accidental bumps.

The tricky part is that Chromebooks come in a variety of sizes and designs from different brands, so you’ll need to find covers that will fit yours no matter what. Our picks are made for a wide variety of Chromebook-sized laptops, and include the portability that’s often important for on-the-go Chromebook users. Take a look!

Timbuk2 Stealth Folio Organizer

Best Chromebook case for organization

Pros Tons of straps and pockets Cons More expensive than many cases

First, the Stealth Folio will keep your Chromebook secure thanks to its extra padding and 100% recycled nylon exterior. Second, it comes with a handy wrist strap to easily carry the case around without worrying about it slipping if you don’t have a pack to carry it in. But it’s the third feature that might really catch your eye — a plethora of pockets and straps inside to carry all kinds of notepads, cables, chargers, adapters, earbuds, and whatever else you may like to use with your Chromebook. That makes this one of the best all-purpose Chromebook cases around.

The base is available in a 13-inch laptop size and a 16-inch laptop size to accommodate different sizes of Chromebooks, so make sure you choose the right version!

Domiso Laptop Sleeve

Best Chromebook case with should strap

Pros Excellent carrying cases

Holes for charging and earbuds Cons Canvas material may not be for everyone

This Domiso case is made with durable canvas that will protect your Chromebook from the rain, but also includes a charging port and a headphone hole so you can listen to tunes and charge it up without needing to take it out of the bag, ideal for commuters, students, and a number of other users. We also really like the handy shoulder strap for slinging it back when you need to spare your hands, along with a handle for carrying your laptop more directly. The case includes front pockets for storage space, and comes in a variety of sizes to match your Chromebook.

ProCase Laptop Case

Best lightweight Chromebook case

Pros Lightweight and versatile Cons Not the best choice for outdoor portability

ProCase’s no-nonsense laptop bag is perfect for carrying your Chromebook around the building or to-and-from meetings. It’s lightweight, can fit in any case or backpack you may be using, but still provides protection of its own against bumps, dust, and more. There’s an extra pocket in front to hold some important accessories, but otherwise not much extra room on this slim case. ProCase offers it in several different sizes to match your needs.

iBenzer Stay-In 2.0

A more durable Chromebook case

Pros Durable shockproof design

Anti-slip surface Cons No inside storage options

This shockproof case is designed for a bit more protective than the average Chromebook cover, an ideal choice if you aren’t using any other briefcase but want thorough protection. That includes water resistance, a shockproof barrier, straps to keep your laptop from jostling around, and an anti-slip surface plus a handle for effective carrying options. It also comes with a removable carrying strap you can use if you want. There is a side pocket for organization options, but there’s not any extra storage space on the inside.

Nillkn Laptop Sleeve

Best Chromebook sleeve

Pros Stylish design

Folds out into a stand and mousepad Cons No carrying handle

If you don’t really need any straps or handles for carrying your Chromebook around but still want some extra protection, this stylish polyurethane leather case could be just what you need. In addition to the basic bump protection it offers, the case can quickly transform into a stand for you to angle your Chromebook screen on, as well as a soft side panel to use your wireless mouse on without worrying about it getting dirty. That makes the case an excellent companion for the study room, café, conference room, and everything in between Just note that it’s restricted to 13- to 14-inch laptops.

iPearl mCover Hard Shell

Best Chromebook shell

Pros Simple shell design Cons Need to find the model for your specific Chromebook

This hardshell cover preserves your Chromebook design with a shatterproof, translucent material that comes in a wide variety of tints to add some color to your laptop — while making it harder to damage the frame or crack the screen. The catch is that this model is specifically made for certain lines of Samsung Chromebook Plus laptops, and won’t fit other models. The good news is that mCover has shells for all kinds of Chromebooks, so you can probably find one that fits your model with a little looking.

