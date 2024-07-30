Need a cheap Chromebook for back to school? Try this $200 Acer deal

Are you looking for the perfect back-to-school laptop? While we recommend having a look at some of the student laptop deals we found this week, we’d also like to draw your attention to this awesome Chromebook deal at Best Buy.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Acer Chromebook 315 for only $199. At full price, this model usually sells for $350. We often see Acer gear on sale, but these types of sales are usually scooped up pretty quickly, especially when you consider that Acer already makes some of the most affordable laptops on the market.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 315

The Chromebook 315 isn’t the most powerful computer on the market, but that’s because its target demographic is more casual users and students. Running on an Intel Pentium CPU with 4GB of RAM and integrated Intel UHD Graphics, the 315 is perfect for browsing the web, taking notes, and watching HD movies and TV shows.

With 128GB of internal storage to play with, you’ll have plenty of bytes to store important documents, photos, videos, and other file types. In the event you’d like to add more storage, you can connect a USB flash drive or external hard drive to one of the Chromebook 315’s USB-C or USB-A ports. There’s even an SD card slot if you’d prefer storing media that way. Not to mention the headphone jack if you plan on connecting a set of wired headphones, though the Chromebook 315 does support Bluetooth connectivity too.

On a full charge, you can expect up to 10 hours of battery life, which is plenty of power to get you through a day full of classes and other on-the-go applications. Acer was also kind enough to provide a canvas carrying sleeve.

Best Buy deals will often last the entire week, but that’s not a guarantee. So if you’d like to beat some of the back-to-school crowds, we’d recommend grabbing this Acer now. Save $151 when you buy the Acer Chromebook 315 at Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the other Chromebook deals we found this week!