 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Need a cheap Chromebook for back to school? Try this $200 Acer deal

By
A family using the Acer Chromebook 315.
Acer

Are you looking for the perfect back-to-school laptop? While we recommend having a look at some of the student laptop deals we found this week, we’d also like to draw your attention to this awesome Chromebook deal at Best Buy.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Acer Chromebook 315 for only $199. At full price, this model usually sells for $350. We often see Acer gear on sale, but these types of sales are usually scooped up pretty quickly, especially when you consider that Acer already makes some of the most affordable laptops on the market.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 315

The Chromebook 315 isn’t the most powerful computer on the market, but that’s because its target demographic is more casual users and students. Running on an Intel Pentium CPU with 4GB of RAM and integrated Intel UHD Graphics, the 315 is perfect for browsing the web, taking notes, and watching HD movies and TV shows. 

With 128GB of internal storage to play with, you’ll have plenty of bytes to store important documents, photos, videos, and other file types. In the event you’d like to add more storage, you can connect a USB flash drive or external hard drive to one of the Chromebook 315’s USB-C or USB-A ports. There’s even an SD card slot if you’d prefer storing media that way. Not to mention the headphone jack if you plan on connecting a set of wired headphones, though the Chromebook 315 does support Bluetooth connectivity too.

On a full charge, you can expect up to 10 hours of battery life, which is plenty of power to get you through a day full of classes and other on-the-go applications. Acer was also kind enough to provide a canvas carrying sleeve.

Best Buy deals will often last the entire week, but that’s not a guarantee. So if you’d like to beat some of the back-to-school crowds, we’d recommend grabbing this Acer now. Save $151 when you buy the Acer Chromebook 315 at Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the other Chromebook deals we found this week!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Buy is having a huge open-box sale — here’s what’s worth buying
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.

Now that Amazon Prime Day deals are behind us, you might be thinking that all the great prices have vanished. Fortunately that’s not the case, as retailers like Best Buy are still offering some terrific sales on new and used items. Speaking of which: Have you ever considered buying an open-box product? Because if you have, we’d like to direct you to a major open-box blowout that Best Buy is having. 

In most cases, an open-box device is an item that was bought and returned within Best Buy’s 14-day return window. Maybe the TV was too big for the customer’s living room. Perhaps they needed a laptop with a stronger processor. Whatever the case may be, open-box items are resold with significant discounts. Sometimes an accessory or two might be missing, but Best Buy should indicate this in the product listing. 

Read more
Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals: MSI, Asus and more
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

If you missed out on picking up a gaming laptop during Prime Day, you'd be happy to know that there are still a lot of excellent Prime Day gaming laptop deals floating around, even though they may not be as good as those from the past couple of days. Either way, there is a lot of competition this year for deals, and even some Best Buy Prime Day deals are competing with Amazon in terms of how steep they are, which is why we've scoured all the retailers and collected some of our favorite gaming laptop deals below. Also, you may want to check out our roundup of the still remaining Prime Day deals for some extra savings.
Our favorite Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals

There's no shortage of options from this year's Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals, but to help you make a decision before stocks run out, we've gathered the bargains worth buying below. Whether you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly device or you want a future-proof gaming laptop, there's something for you here. You're going to have to hurry though, as the more popular models among the offers we picked are probably already close to selling out.

Read more
Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals: laptops as cheap as $159
The new Surface Laptop 13 on a white table.

Prime Day deals are still out there if you're shopping for a new laptop, and Best Buy has some of the best Prime Day laptop deals still available. Top brands like Lenovo, Dell, HP, and even Apple are seeing laptops discounted in the aftermath of Prime Day, and we've tracked down all of the best Prime Day laptop deals Best Buy still has going on. Read onward for all of the details, and if you aren't finding what you're looking for here you can also look more specifically at what's left of the Apple Prime Day deals and Dell Prime Day deals.
Best Best Buy laptop Prime Day deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 1i -- $330, was $500

For an affordable laptop that will be able to keep up with all of your daily activities, you'll want to go for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. It's equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which are enough for the usual tasks that you'll have to handle for work or school. The laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen that's big and bright enough to let you handle your projects, and a 256GB SSD that offers ample storage space for your files. With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start using the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i right after unboxing -- no need to worry about installing an operating system yourself.

Read more