There’s no argument against Dell being one of the best laptop brands, so if you want your next laptop for work or school to meet your needs and to last as long as possible, you should be looking for Dell laptop deals. These offers range from budget devices to high-end machines, so there’s going to be something for everyone. So that you won’t be overwhelmed with all of the choices, we’ve highlighted our favorite picks below, but you need to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure until when these laptop deals will remain online.

Dell Inspiron 14 — $300, was $500

The Dell Inspiron 14 is an affordable laptop that’s perfect for simple functions with its Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, Qualcomm Adreno 690 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. Its 14-inch screen with Full HD resolution keeps it portable, but you’ll have plenty of space for your files on its 256GB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 — $500, was $650

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 adds the capability to transform from laptop mode to tablet mode by flipping its 14-inch Full HD+ touchscreen all the way back, with the help of the 360-degree hinges that attach the display to the device’s body. It also offers a performance upgrade with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The 2-in-1 laptop comes Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

A mainstay in our roundup of the best laptops because it’s an affordable and well-built device, the Dell XPS 13 will be able to keep up with your day-to-day tasks with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. Its 13.4-inch Full HD+ display is immersive because of the extremely narrow bezels around it, and it’s equipped with a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home.

Dell Vostro 15 — $649, was $849

The Dell Vostro 15 is a business-focused laptop that delivers reliable performance through its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. It ships with Windows 11 Pro, which will let you access the more advanced features of the operating system. The laptop features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and you’ll get ample storage space for your projects on its 1TB SSD.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,200, was $1,500

The Dell XPS 15 sits on top of our list of the best 15-inch laptops for several reasons, including strong productivity and creative performance provided by its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 Evo processor, Intel Arc A370M graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll enjoy working on its 15.6-inch Full HD+ screen with virtually no bezels, and you’ll get a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 — $1,729, was $3,456

The Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 is a versatile and powerful device that can handle demanding processes with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 32GB of RAM. It comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, and a 13.3-inch touchscreen with QHD+ resolution that you can easily flip to switch between laptop mode, tablet mode, and everything in between.

