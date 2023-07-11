 Skip to main content
All the best gaming PC Prime Day deals you can shop today

Albert Bassili
If you don’t know how to build a PC from scratch, then going for a pre-built one from one of the big manufacturers is a relatively safe bet. Luckily, we’re seeing several deals this Prime Day across several retailers, not just Amazon, so you have lots of options to pick from.

Our Favorite Prime Day Gaming PC Deal

While there are a lot of great Prime Day PC deals to take advantage of; this may very well be one of our favorites. That’s not necessarily because the specs are amazing, but because the deal from Walmart bringing it down to $399 gives it surprisingly good value. Under the hood, you’ll find an AMD RX6400 graphics card, which is roughly equivalent to a GTX 1650 Super, admittedly not one of the best GPUs and was originally intended for laptops, but it will still let you do some indie and casual gaming. It might also let you play some of the more popular free-to-play games optimized for low-end machines, such as League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Luckily, the CPU is much more capable with a low-to-mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, and if you don’t care so much about the gaming capabilities of the GPU, then this is a great deal for an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. You’ll easily get all your productivity tasks done, and while the 8GB of DDR4 is on the lower end, it’s fine enough for a budget pre-built PC. We also think the 512GBs of storage is pretty good, although checking out these Prime Day hard drive deals for some extra space can’t hurt.

Overall, the HP Victus 15L doesn’t seem very impressive on the surface, and it isn’t, but the $399 price tag is, especially since the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G alone can cost you $150. Pair that with the other specs; this is a great started PC, especially if you have some tech savvy and can do some upgrades in the future.

More Prime Day Gaming PC Deals We Love

On the other hand, if you want something a bit more powerful right out of the gate, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals you can take advantage of, and here are some of our favorites.

