Huge Dell clearance sale gets you a laptop for under $200

Dell has a huge clearance sale going on right now, cementing its place as the site to head to for awesome laptop deals. Over at Dell, you can buy Chromebooks from just $175 with Windows laptops from just $192. The only catch is that these are refurbished models, but they’re like new so you have nothing to worry about. With so many laptops on sale, it’s a smart move to tap the button below and see what’s out there for yourself. After all, you’ll know best about what you want most of all. However, if you’re not too sure where to start, we’ve picked out some key highlights to guide you in the right direction.

What to shop for in the Dell clearance sale

The absolute cheapest deal in the Dell clearance sale is a for $175. Reduced from $264, you save $89 off the regular price. It’s in like new condition and has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor along with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. It’s pretty basic but an ideal bet for anyone on the tightest of budgets. Its 11.6-inch HD screen has anti-glare properties which help cut down on eye strain.

A more well-rounded option, and a reminder of why Dell is one of the best laptop brands, is the for $796 reduced from $1,049. Working out to be a $253 discount, the Dell XPS 13 has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also offers a 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, InfinityEdge bezels, and wide viewing angles. It’s ideal for anyone needing a capable machine for work that also looks good, being one of the best laptops around.

Even the best gaming laptops are featured here with the for $2,185. It usually costs $4,000 so you save $1,815 off the regular price. The Alienware x17 R2 has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM. The screen is a great looking 17.3-inch full HD display with 480Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

Whatever your budget or the type of laptop you’re looking for, the Dell clearance sale is the ideal chance to see how you could save. From super cheap Chromebooks to high-end gaming laptops, you’ll be delighted with what’s out there. Click the link below to check out the full wealth of offers now to find the one for you.

