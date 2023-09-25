 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Huge Dell clearance sale gets you a laptop for under $200

Jennifer Allen
By
Rainbow Six Siege running on the Alienware x17 R2.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Dell has a huge clearance sale going on right now, cementing its place as the site to head to for awesome laptop deals. Over at Dell, you can buy Chromebooks from just $175 with Windows laptops from just $192. The only catch is that these are refurbished models, but they’re like new so you have nothing to worry about. With so many laptops on sale, it’s a smart move to tap the button below and see what’s out there for yourself. After all, you’ll know best about what you want most of all. However, if you’re not too sure where to start, we’ve picked out some key highlights to guide you in the right direction.

What to shop for in the Dell clearance sale

The absolute cheapest deal in the Dell clearance sale is a for $175. Reduced from $264, you save $89 off the regular price. It’s in like new condition and has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor along with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. It’s pretty basic but an ideal bet for anyone on the tightest of budgets. Its 11.6-inch HD screen has anti-glare properties which help cut down on eye strain.

A more well-rounded option, and a reminder of why Dell is one of the best laptop brands, is the for $796 reduced from $1,049. Working out to be a $253 discount, the Dell XPS 13 has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also offers a 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, InfinityEdge bezels, and wide viewing angles. It’s ideal for anyone needing a capable machine for work that also looks good, being one of the best laptops around.

Related

Even the best gaming laptops are featured here with the for $2,185. It usually costs $4,000 so you save $1,815 off the regular price. The Alienware x17 R2 has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM. The screen is a great looking 17.3-inch full HD display with 480Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

Whatever your budget or the type of laptop you’re looking for, the Dell clearance sale is the ideal chance to see how you could save. From super cheap Chromebooks to high-end gaming laptops, you’ll be delighted with what’s out there. Click the link below to check out the full wealth of offers now to find the one for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $400 off
Cyberpunk 2077 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5.

If you're planning to buy a new gaming laptop, we highly recommend looking for offers involving the Lenovo Legion Pro 5. There's one right now from Lenovo itself -- a $400 discount that pulls the machine's price down from $1,900 to $1,500. It's still not cheap, but we assure you that every penny spent on this gaming laptop will be worth it. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you don't want to miss out on getting the device at 21% off though, as its price may return to normal at any moment.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop
The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 is our top choice in our roundup of the best gaming laptops because of the fantastic value that it provides as a reasonably priced and well-built machine. It's powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that's enough to run multiple applications like streaming software and web browsers while playing the best PC games at their highest settings, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 is also prepared to play the best upcoming PC games without any need for further upgrades.

Read more
Quick — This 32-inch 4K monitor just had its price slashed by 21%
The 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor on a table.

Dell often has some great monitor deals and the firm has certainly excelled itself with an offer on the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor. Usually priced at $380, it's down to $300 for a limited time only. A fantastic price for a 4K monitor, you might already know to hit the buy button below but if you need some more guidance, keep reading while we explain what it offers.

Why you should buy the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor
Dell makes some of the best 4K monitors around with the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor reflecting many of those qualities. It offers 99% sRGB on its VA panel with 1.07 billion colors overall. There's also the aforementioned 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 wide viewing angles and an anti-glare surface. It also has a response time of as little as 4ms gray-to-gray extreme and AMD FreeSync support. While the response rate isn't perfect for a gaming setup, it's fine for some light gaming with AMD FreeSync ensuring you get smooth browsing while you work.

Read more
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $3,409 to $799
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 front angled view showing display.

If you skip past Lenovo's somewhat disingenuously high estimated value system, there are generally some great laptop deals to check out at the site. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga for $799. Lenovo reckons that's reduced from $3,409 which seems excessively high and unlikely to us, but we do know that $799 is a pretty sweet deal for this laptop. If you're keen to know more, keep reading while we take you through what to expect from it. Don't forget to hit the buy button if it sounds like the one for you.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Read more