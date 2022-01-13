This $250 Dell laptop deal is perfect for students

With the new year and winter break over, schools and universities are starting up again, which means there are quite a lot of students out there looking to buy a new laptop. Unfortunately, they’re also students, which means that buying a high-end laptop from one of our other laptop deals might be out of the question. Thankfully though, Dell has got your back with this Inspiron 15 3000, which has been discounted down to $250 from $355, making it a pretty excellent laptop to buy if you’re on a budget.

What makes the Inspiron 15 3000 an ideal laptop for students is that it’s built around functionality and ruggedness. The bottom of the laptop has rubber feet, as does the screen, so that it can avoid the sliding that you might find with other laptops of this nature. As for functionality, it has three different USB ports, two of them being USB 3.2, so you can connect several peripherals in one go, plus an SD card reader if you tend to do photography or videography. Equally important is the large keyboard with enlarged keycaps, making typing both comfortable and easy, plus you have a larger mousepad to work with, so you don’t need to have an external mouse.

In terms of specs, it isn’t anything fancy, and for just $250, that’s fine. It comes with an N4020 Intel Celeron Processor, 4GBs of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for storage, which you might want to expand with an external hard drive with that $105 you’re saving. As for the screen, it’s actually pretty well sized at 15.6 inches, and comes with a small border and a resolution of 1366 x 768, which is a bit wonky, but not that much of an issue. Overall, this is probably one of the better dell laptop deals you’re going to see today.

While the Inspiron 15 3000 isn’t going to turn any heads, it’s an excellent budget laptop that will allow students to do their work without having to break the bank. But, of course, if this one doesn’t do it for you, or you need something a bit more robust, definitely check out some of our other student laptop deals.

