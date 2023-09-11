This deal could end at any time. It gives you $400 off of the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop, one of the best Dell laptop deals you can shop at the moment. The Dell G16 Gaming Laptop (which is usually a quite high $1,250) has dropped by $400 down to a reasonable $850. And with an RTX 3050 Ti inside, you know you want it. So tap the button below to claim your copy of the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. Or, keep reading and see why this is one of the best gaming laptop deals around.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop

The Dell G16 Gaming Laptop is a relatively new gaming laptop, coming out last summer, that comes powered by a lot of equipment that works out great for gamers. Yet despite flashy names like “RTX 3050 Ti” it remains firmly in budget land, especially after big sales like the one going on right now. It does this largely by sticking to what makes sense for a gaming laptop and not going over the top with other bonuses. In other words, the Dell G16 gives you 16GB of memory, WiFi 6 for quick downloads, and a QHD+ screen that refreshes at 165Hz, but it’s going to skimp on things like a Microsoft Office subscription waver that you might see on business laptops. Similarly, the webcam is “just” 720p. Again, it is all about basic tradeoffs.

And, speaking of tradeoffs, a lot of these are just the “base stats” for the Dell G16. Though you won’t get this exact deal price, you can update the G16’s storage, processor, graphics card, and more at a click of the button. Really, tap the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and experiment with it for yourself. It all comes in an exterior with a backlit keyboard and ample vents on the sides.

So, go check out the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. At just $850 it has become one of the best budget laptops you can get. That’s $400 down from $1,250. And, as we’ve mentioned, you can upgrade this a bit more by toggling the options on the sales page, accessibly from tapping the button below.

Editors' Recommendations