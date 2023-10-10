 Skip to main content
Prime Day deals knock $450 off the Dell G16 gaming laptop

Aaron Mamiit
By
Three different color variants of the Dell G16 gaming laptop on a table.
Dell

Dell is trying to challenge Amazon and its returning Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, and we think it may succeed in drawing away shoppers because of offers like this $450 discount for the Dell G16. Instead of $1,250, the gaming laptop is now available for just $800, which is a steal price for a dependable device such as this one. There’s a chance that stocks sell our sooner than you expect though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you’re going to have to do so right now.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 isn’t going to match up to the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it offers decent performance, especially for its price. Inside are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as the best place to start for gaming. These specifications are enough to run the best PC games on low to medium graphic settings, and even some of the lighter titles among the best upcoming PC games.

The 16-inch screen of the Dell G16 offers QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, for a sharp and smooth gameplay. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 512GB SSD, which should provide space for multiple AAA games with all of their required updates, and since it ships with Windows 11 Home, you can start downloading and installing your favorite titles right after unboxing the Dell G16. For gamers who play for several hours at a time, you don’t have to worry about overheating because the device features a thermal design inspired by Dell’s gaming-focused Alienware brand, so it will stay cool and running at peak condition.

Dell’s Prime Day laptop deals has slashed the price of the Dell G16 gaming laptop to a more affordable $800 from $1,250, for savings of $450 that you’ll be able to spend on your video game collection or arsenal of gaming accessories. We’re not sure if stocks will still be available tomorrow though, so if you want to make sure that you get the Dell G16 gaming laptop for cheaper than usual, there’s no other way but to proceed with the purchase right now.

