This Dell 15-inch Windows laptop is in the sale bin for $300

If you need a new laptop but you don’t need an overly powerful machine, you should check out Dell’s offer for the Dell Inspiron 15. From an already affordable original price of $380, it’s currently even cheaper at just $300 following an $80 discount. There’s always a lot of demand for laptop deals featuring dependable devices like this one, so you shouldn’t take too much time thinking about it. Proceed with the purchase immediately if you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

Dell is one of the best laptop brands, because its machines are excellent choices for work or school — and that extends to its budget offerings like the Dell Inspiron 15. With the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, it’s not going to challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, but it’s more than enough for basic tasks. Activities like doing online research, building presentations, browsing social media, and watching streaming content won’t be a problem with the Dell Inspiron 15, though you may consider upgrading to 16GB of RAM if you need a boost in processing power for your apps, as recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need.

The 15.6-inch display of the Dell Inspiron 15 is small enough to maintain portability, so the laptop is easy to carry around, but it also offers Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for sharp details and smooth movements on the screen. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Home, pre-installed in a 512GB SSD that should provide ample space for all of your important files. The Dell Inspiron 15 also features an HD camera with an integrated microphone, so you’ll be able to make video calls with your friends or join online meetings with your classmates and colleagues.

There are Dell laptop deals for top-of-the-line models, but there are also offers for daily drivers like the Dell Inspiron 15. It’s currently available for just $300, for savings of $80 on its sticker price of $380. If you understand its capabilities, you won’t regret going for the Dell Inspiron 15, especially if you can get it with a discount. You’ll have to hurry though, because we’re not sure how much time remains before the laptop returns to its normal price.

