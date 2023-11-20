This Dell 27-inch all-in-one PC is $400 off for Black Friday

While desktop PCs can have a lot of power behind them, they often need to be built from scratch or bought pre-built, and take up a lot of space that some folks might no have. It also requires a lot of extra work to find and connect a monitor, which is why all-in-one PCs are a great solution for those who don’t have the space or time for a traditional PC. While iMacs tend to be the most well-known all-in-one PC, this Inspiron 27 All-in-One is also a great option, and it’s even shown up on our list of best all-in-one computers. In fact, you can grab it from Dell as part of the recent Black Friday deals directly for just $1,210 instead of the usual $1,610 it goes for, which is a solid $400 discount.

Why you should buy the Inspiron 27 All-in-One

Under the hood, the Inspiron 27 has an Intel Core i7-1355U, a mid-range processor that can easily handle most productivity tasks and general day-to-day activities. Unfortunately, it doesn’t really have a powerful graphics card, the GeForce MX550, which is a budget-level GPU that will maybe let you get away with some casual or indie gaming. That said, the graphics card is mostly there to run the screen, which is a 27-inch FHD panel, and it’s even touch-enabled, so you can also control the screen without needing a mouse and keyboard, which is great for those who enjoy touch screens.

You might also be happy to know that you get an impressive 32GB of DDR4 RAM, which means that you won’t struggle with Windows 11 taking up a lot of the RAM and giving you a great overall experience. There’s also a massive 1TB of storage that you can take advantage of, which might not be as useful if you intend to stream most of your content, but it’s a nice thing to have. Also, Dell also throws in a mouse and keyboard, although we encourage you to check out these Logitech Black Friday deals for some non-generic keyboards and mice.

Overall, if you’re looking for something that gives you an all-in-one solution, the Inspiron 27 all-in-one is a great option, especially with the deal from Dell bringing it down to just $1,210 from $1,610. While you’re at it, it’s worth taking a look at some of these other Dell Black Friday deals for alternatives.

