A powerful PC doesn’t have to take up a lot of space, and the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop is the perfect example for that. This machine is already relatively affordable for the punch that it packs at its original price of $500, but it’s even cheaper right now at just $430 after a $70 discount from Dell. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you want to take advantage of one of the most interesting desktop computer deals that we’ve seen recently, you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop

The Dell Inspiron Small Desktop isn’t going to call for attention as it’s only about 11.4 inches in height, 3.7 inches in width, and 11.5 inches in depth. However, inside that small chassis are the 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 730, and 8GB of RAM. The Dell Inspiron Small Desktop won’t match up to the best desktop computers with these specifications, but for daily tasks like creating reports and carrying out online research, they’re more than enough. Our guide on choosing the right PC recommends RAM of 8GB to 16GB though, so if you’re going to make any upgrades in the near future, you may want to start with that.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD, you can start using the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop right after you plug it in and hook it up to the necessary peripherals. There will be no problem with the PC in terms of connectivity, as there are multiple USB ports at the front and back that will let you use all of your accessories at the same time.

While some of the most powerful PCs come in large, hulking cases, the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop is a different kind of animal. For a low-key device that is available from Dell for only $430 instead of $500 after a $70 discount, it will surprise you with its performance. You’ll have to push through with the transaction as soon as possible if you’re sold on the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop though, as there’s a chance that the bargain will no longer be online when you check again tomorrow.

