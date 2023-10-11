Dell has rolled out its own Prime Day deals during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023, and these offers include a $150 discount for the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop. The PC, originally priced at $650, is now available for just $500, which is an amazing price for a computer with its specifications. We don’t think it will stay this cheap for long though, so if you think this desktop computer should be your next machine, there should be no hesitation in proceeding with your purchase of it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop

The Dell Inspiron Small Desktop is equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, similar to some of the best desktop computers, alongside Intel UHD Graphics 730 and 8GB of RAM. It’s not the most powerful PC out there, but it’s no slouch either — it’s enough to handle multitasking between several apps, though our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends going up 16GB of RAM as soon as you can. That’s not going to be a problem with the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop as it’s easy to upgrade its components.

As you can tell by its name, the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop won’t take up much space, so it’s perfect for rooms and tables with limited space. The compact chassis hold a 512GB SSD though, so you’ll be able to store all of your files, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, it’s ready for use right after you hook it up to a power supply and the necessary peripherals like your monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

There are a lot of desktop computers on sale for October Prime Day, not just from Amazon but also from other retailers, but only a few will match the value that you’ll get from Dell’s offer for the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop. It’s on sale for just $500, following a $150 discount on its usual price of $650. We’re pretty sure that this bargain won’t last long, probably because stocks will run out very soon, so if you want the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop as your next computer, you need to hurry and complete the transaction.

