Usually $995, this Dell work-from-home laptop is $449 today

One of the best laptop deals comes courtesy of Dell and is perfect for anyone on a budget. Currently, you can buy the Dell Latitude 3420 laptop for $449 saving you $545 off the regular price of $995. It’s currently on the Dell website for $499 but if you use the code SAVE50, you save an additional $50 bringing it down to its excellent new price. If you’re in the market for a cheap laptop, take a look at what it offers below.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 3420

With Dell being one of the best laptop brands, you can be safe in the knowledge you get good value for money with the Dell Latitude 3420. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a better screen than you’d normally get at this price. It has a 14-inch full HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and 250 nits of brightness.

The Dell Latitude 3420 keeps things simple yet effective. It has useful features like Dell’s ExpressConnect so that it automatically joins the strongest access points every time. There’s also ExpressResponse — a software solution that prioritizes your most important apps so they open faster. Even battery charging is optimized thanks to ExpressCharge which means you get to 80% battery life in just an hour. Other useful additions include Intelligent Audio which enhances audio quality and reduces background noise while you’re on a call.

During use, you’ll also appreciate how the Dell Latitude 3420 has a larger edge-to-edge keyboard than other laptops this size with bigger keycaps and a 18% larger touchpad. It’s also a backlit keyboard which is great during low-light situations. Even the webcam has the nice extra of a privacy shutter. It all comes together to mean that the Dell Latitude 3420 might not be one of the best laptops overall, but it easily has some good advantages compared to similarly priced competition.

Usually priced at $995, the Dell Latitude 3420 is down to $449 once you use the code SAVE50. If you need a well-priced laptop that’s still ideal for typing up documents and other productivity-related tasks, you’ll be delighted with it. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations