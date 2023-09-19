 Skip to main content
Dell’s cheapest business laptop is 50% off today

Not all laptop deals will get you a machine that’s designed to keep up with work activities. If you’re looking for a business laptop, here’s a recommendation — the Dell Latitude 3420, which is on sale from Dell at 50% off. From its sticker price of $1,244, it will be yours for just $619. It’s a steal to purchase this device with $625 in savings, so you wouldn’t want to miss this chance. The limited-time offer may end at any moment though, so don’t hesitate in completing the transaction if you’re interested in this laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 3420 laptop

The Dell Latitude 3420 laptop is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. It’s not as fast as the best laptops with the latest generation of processors and more RAM, but it’s more than enough for handling daily tasks like creating reports and building presentations. The device, however, ships with Windows 11 Pro in its 256GB SSD, so you’ll have access to more of the operating system’s features. The Dell Latitude 3420 also comes with a 14-inch Full HD display, for a clear look at the details of the projects that you’ll be handling.

There are a variety of features on the Dell Latitude 3420 that will make your working hours easier, including ExpressConnect that automatically connects the laptop to the strongest network in the office while prioritizing bandwidth for conferencing software. The laptop also offers ExpressResponse, which makes your most important apps open faster and perform better, and ExpressCharge, which extends its battery life by learning your usage patterns and replenishing up to 80% of the battery after just one hour of charging.

The Dell Latitude 3420 laptop, originally priced at $1,244, is currently available from Dell with a $625 discount that pulls its price down to only $619. Packed with business-focused features, you can be sure that this device will pay for itself by boosting your productivity and enhancing your efficiency. You need to act fast if you want to get the Dell Latitude 3420 laptop at 50% off though, because it will only stay this affordable for a limited time. Don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and proceed with the purchase immediately.

