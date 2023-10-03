 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dell 2-in-1 laptop is over $1,100 off right now (seriously)

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell Latitude 9330 tent view showing display and hinge.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If you’re looking at 2-in-1 laptop deals because you like the versatility of these devices, you’re going to love this opportunity to get the Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1 laptop with a discount of $1,118. It’s currently available from Dell for $1,009, for savings of $1,018 on its original price of $2,027, but you’ll get an extra $100 off with the code SAVE100, which pulls its price down even further to $909. That’s an absolute steal for this machine, so you better hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure when the bargain will disappear.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1 laptop

The Dell Latitude 7430 falls under the convertible category of 2-in-1 laptops, according to our laptop buying guide. That means you can quickly and easily switch from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding its 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution all the way back to below its keyboard. Not only is the device portable, but it’s also capable of matching your needs at any given moment. You’ll be able to use the keyboard for typing documents in laptop mode, and maximize the touchscreen for using apps in tablet mode, for example.

The transformation ability of the Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1 laptop won’t matter if it doesn’t provide decent performance. Fortunately, it’s smooth and speedy with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says can be found in top-tier machines. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in a 256GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for your digital documents.

Related

The laptop deals that are available from Dell come in all shapes and sizes, but here’s one that will get you savings of $1,118 — the Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1 laptop for just $909, following a $1,018 discount on its sticker price of $2,207, plus an extra $100 off when you use the code SAVE100. If you think that’s a very cheap price for this versatile and powerful device, you’re probably not alone. If you want to get the Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1 laptop for less than half its original price, you need to push through with the transaction while stocks are still available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS Desktop are both discounted right now
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

If you're having trouble choosing between buying a new laptop or desktop computer, the good news is that you can enjoy significant savings if you purchase either one from the available Dell XPS deals. Here are two offers that you should consider -- the Dell XPS 13 for just $599, following a $200 discount on its original price of $799, and the Dell XPS Desktop for $1,150, after a $330 discount on its sticker price of $1,480. If you're interested in taking advantage of one of these bargains, you're going to have to hurry because they may disappear sooner than you think.
Dell XPS 13 -- $599, was $799

If you want your next computer to be portable, then the Dell XPS 13 is a fine choice. It's included in our roundup of the best laptops as the top Windows laptop, as it offers amazing value for its price. It's capable of keeping up with your daily activities with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and you've got plenty of storage in its 256GB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The Dell XPS 13 is also easy on the eyes, not just because of it's stylish design but also due to its 13.4-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution.

Read more
Best 2-in-1 laptop deals: Turn your laptop into a tablet for $198
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 laptop sits on a small desk folded like a tent.

There are laptops, and then there are 2-in-1-laptops that offer you the best of both worlds. What worlds? You can seamlessly swap between a tablet-style device, by flipping the keyboard behind the display, or when you need it, instantly swap back to a traditional laptop with keyboard. It will completely evolve your productivity, if you've never used one before. The thing is, because of the extra functionality they offer, a 2-in-1-laptop can be expensive. But you’re in luck, as some of the best laptop deals currently taking place are discounts on 2-in-1 laptops. Many of the best laptop brands are currently seeing 2-in-1 models discounted, including the likes of HP, Lenovo, and Dell. We’ve tracked down all of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals taking place right now, so read onward for more details on what might make the best deal for you.
Asus CM3200 Chromebook — $198, was $229

While the best laptops often focus on delivering as much power as they can into their footprint, the best Chromebooks tend to focus on simplicity and delivering just the things more entry-level users need. This is true with the Asus CM3200 Chromebook, which comes in at under $200. This price point gets you quite a bit, including an HD touchscreen display, an 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage space. This is generally plenty for base users like students, or professionals whose work doesn’t go much further beyond word processors, spreadsheets, and browsing the web.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Save on HP, Lenovo, Dell and Apple
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 playing Cyberpunk 2077.

Is it time to buy a new laptop? Then you've come to the right place, as we've gathered some of the best laptop deals that you can shop today. We've picked laptops for different budgets and needs, ranging from low-priced devices to high-end machines, including Chromebook deals, gaming laptop deals, and MacBook deals. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if any of these offers catch your eye though, because we're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of them.
HP Stream 14 -- $179, was $209

If you just need a laptop to deal with basic functions like typing documents, doing online research, and watching streaming content, you can't go wrong with the HP Stream 14. It's equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which are enough for simple tasks. The laptop also features a 14-inch HD screen, a battery life of up to 11.5 hours, and a 64GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded. It even comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365.

Read more