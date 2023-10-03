If you’re looking at 2-in-1 laptop deals because you like the versatility of these devices, you’re going to love this opportunity to get the Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1 laptop with a discount of $1,118. It’s currently available from Dell for $1,009, for savings of $1,018 on its original price of $2,027, but you’ll get an extra $100 off with the code SAVE100, which pulls its price down even further to $909. That’s an absolute steal for this machine, so you better hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure when the bargain will disappear.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1 laptop

The Dell Latitude 7430 falls under the convertible category of 2-in-1 laptops, according to our laptop buying guide. That means you can quickly and easily switch from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding its 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution all the way back to below its keyboard. Not only is the device portable, but it’s also capable of matching your needs at any given moment. You’ll be able to use the keyboard for typing documents in laptop mode, and maximize the touchscreen for using apps in tablet mode, for example.

The transformation ability of the Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1 laptop won’t matter if it doesn’t provide decent performance. Fortunately, it’s smooth and speedy with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says can be found in top-tier machines. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in a 256GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for your digital documents.

