Just because Prime Big Deals Days is an Amazon-invented shopping holiday doesn’t mean other retailers aren’t jumping on the bandwagon. For instance, Dell has some pretty great October Prime Day laptop deals going on their own site. If you’re a professionals looking to upgrade your work computer, you should check out this deal. The Dell Latitude 3420, a 14-inch business laptop, is on sale for $699, down 50% from its usual $1,396. A $700 discount on a powerful laptop likely won’t stick around, so grab it while Prime Day deals are still active.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 3420 during October Prime Day

What separates a business laptop from a casual laptop or a gaming laptop? Business laptops focus on power, speed, and the ability to run multiple programs at once. This usually elevates them above casual laptops in almost every way. They’re sometimes similar to gaming laptops, but they often don’t focus so heavily on the graphics card.

This configuration of the Dell Latitude follows that formula. It has an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, which is a solid, if somewhat older, processor. It has 16GB of RAM, which is plenty for running multiple programs at once. You’ll have no issues running Zoom, Google Chrome, Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Teams at the same time. Where the performance falls short of a gaming laptop is in the graphics card. It has the Nvidia GeForce MX350. It’s a quality component, but if you work with image editing or video rendering, you might want to upgrade to an Nvidia GTX graphics card.

The screen is a 14-inch FHD monitor, meaning it gets 1080p. That works for most business situations, and you can always plug in some external monitors (on sale in Prime Day monitor deals) to your screen real estate. It only comes with 256GB of storage, so you will probably want to avail some external hard drive deals while Amazon’s Prime Day sales are still live.

The Dell Latitude 3420 business laptop is 50% off during October Prime Day, bringing the price from $1,396 down to $699. This deal will probably last through Amazon’s Prime Day event, but Dell is notoriously for having their laptops sell out during sales. Grab it soon if you’re looking to upgrade your work computer.

Editors' Recommendations