Dell’s best business laptop is 50% off for Prime Day

Just because Prime Big Deals Days is an Amazon-invented shopping holiday doesn’t mean other retailers aren’t jumping on the bandwagon. For instance, Dell has some pretty great October Prime Day laptop deals going on their own site. If you’re a professionals looking to upgrade your work computer, you should check out this deal. The Dell Latitude 3420, a 14-inch business laptop, is on sale for $699, down 50% from its usual $1,396. A $700 discount on a powerful laptop likely won’t stick around, so grab it while Prime Day deals are still active.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 3420 during October Prime Day

What separates a business laptop from a casual laptop or a gaming laptop? Business laptops focus on power, speed, and the ability to run multiple programs at once. This usually elevates them above casual laptops in almost every way. They’re sometimes similar to gaming laptops, but they often don’t focus so heavily on the graphics card.

This configuration of the Dell Latitude follows that formula. It has an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, which is a solid, if somewhat older, processor. It has 16GB of RAM, which is plenty for running multiple programs at once. You’ll have no issues running Zoom, Google Chrome, Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Teams at the same time. Where the performance falls short of a gaming laptop is in the graphics card. It has the Nvidia GeForce MX350. It’s a quality component, but if you work with image editing or video rendering, you might want to upgrade to an Nvidia GTX graphics card.

The screen is a 14-inch FHD monitor, meaning it gets 1080p. That works for most business situations, and you can always plug in some external monitors (on sale in Prime Day monitor deals) to your screen real estate. It only comes with 256GB of storage, so you will probably want to avail some external hard drive deals while Amazon’s Prime Day sales are still live.

The Dell Latitude 3420 business laptop is 50% off during October Prime Day, bringing the price from $1,396 down to $699. This deal will probably last through Amazon’s Prime Day event, but Dell is notoriously for having their laptops sell out during sales. Grab it soon if you’re looking to upgrade your work computer.

This Samsung 500GB portable SSD is 26% off for Prime Day
The Samsung T7 Portable SSD connected to a tablet.

Storage media, including solid-state drives, external hard drives, and expansion cards -- like MicroSD cards -- that kind of thing, can be quite expensive even with the prices down from their all-time highs. So, the perfect time to go shopping is when retailers are hosting deals, and ahead of the holiday shopping season, in October, Amazon is kicking off its Prime Day Big Deal Days event. The earliest Prime Day event was officially known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Following that, a plethora of Prime Day deals were available, and then the event was all over almost as soon as it started. But if you felt like you missed out on that one, don't worry because Amazon is back.

Included in some of those sales are, you guessed it, storage and external storage options for all your expansion needs. One of the most highly-rated options, the Samsung T7 portable SSD, is 26% off from Amazon during October's Prime Day event. If you don't have one yet, or you want to upgrade from a low-capacity drive, you should take advantage of Amazon's $25 discount for the 500GB version of the Samsung T7 portable SSD, which makes it more affordable at $70 compared to its original price of $95. That deal won't last long, so you should hurry, but let's quickly explore the excellent features of Samsung's T7 portable SSD.

Read more
The best October Prime Day gaming PC deals you can shop now
Prime Day 2022 Gaming PC deals graphic.

Prime Day deals are back, and gamers who have been thinking about upgrading their gaming desktop shouldn't pass up on this chance at huge savings. Amazon's Prime Big Deal Deals 2023 has also brought out amazing offers from other retailers, so there's no shortage of options whether you want a budget model or a high-end machine. Most gaming PC deals worth buying sell out quickly though, so to help you decide what to purchase fast, we've gathered some of the best bargains that we've come across.
HP Victus 15L -- $930, was $1,350

The HP Victus 15L may be a relatively affordable gaming PC, but it's more than enough to play the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 7 processor and AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that's recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as the best place to start for a gaming PC. The HP Victus 15L also offers ample storage space with a 1TB HDD and a 512GB SSD, and you can start installing your favorite titles as soon as you hook it up to the necessary peripherals because it comes with Windows 11 Home.

Read more
The best October Prime Day webcam deals we’ve found today
best october prime day webcam deals logitech streamcam plus

If you've been planning to buy a new webcam, you're in luck because not only do you have the chance to get one with a discount in Amazon's Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, but other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have also slashed prices. There are so many options out there, so to help you find the perfect webcam for you, we've gathered our favorite offers here. Don't take too much time thinking about it though, because if you're too slow, stocks may already be gone by the time you're ready to make your purchase.
Logitech C270 -- $24, was $30

In our roundup of the best Logitech webcams, we picked the Logitech C270 for students on a tight budget. It's very affordable, but it still offers decent 720p resolution and automatic light correction so that you'll look clear when you join online classes, as well as a microphone with noise reduction so you'll be heard loud and clear from as far as 5 feet away. The webcam also comes with an adjustable universal clip that should allow it to attach to any monitor or laptop, though you can also fold it and use it as a stand.

Read more