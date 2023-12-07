 Skip to main content
Dell XPS 15 is still at its Black Friday and Cyber Monday price

Jennifer Allen
Dell XPS 15 9530 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Dell continues to offer one of its best laptop deals in recent times with a highly competent Dell XPS 15 at its Black Friday price. Usually priced at $2,349, it’s down to $1,949 meaning you continue to save $400 on its original price. A powerful laptop that’s well suited for content creation, working from home, or even a little light gaming, it’s a great all-rounder. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

Sure to be one of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 15 is packed with great hardware. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with a huge 32GB of memory. It also has 1TB of SSD storage so you won’t run out of room any time soon. It also has a dedicated graphics card with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ensuring gaming is an option.

The only thing that might make it better suited for lighter gaming is that the 15.6-inch full HD+ screen looks great but only has a 60Hz refresh rate so it’s not adept at dealing with motion blur issues. Other than that, it’s a great display with 500 nits of brightness, 1920 x 1200 resolution, and anti-glare properties.

Continuing the trend of Dell being one of the best laptop brands, the Dell XPS 15 has other nice details. Its edge-to-edge backlit keyboard looks and feels great to use, while there are large key caps and a large and comfortable touchpad. The laptop has an aluminum chassis with an aerospace-inspired black carbon fiber palm rest so it looks great. That also means it’s lightweight yet durable so it’s perfect for taking around with you throughout the day. This model can achieve a battery life of up to 16 hours, so it’s ideal for all-day use. You can work away with it and then chill and watch a movie with features like quad speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig, ensuring it sounds great.

Nearly everything you could want from a laptop, this Dell XPS 15 normally costs $2,349. Today, you can buy it direct from Dell for $1,949. It’s a price that has continued since Black Friday so we can’t say if it’ll stay this way for long. If it appeals to you, we recommend buying sooner rather than later.

