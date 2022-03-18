  1. Computing

How to create a folder in Google Docs

Zak Islam
By

You need to know how to create a folder in Google Docs if you want to avoid your online storage quickly becoming unmanageable. A robust system of Google Doc folders can enhance your productivity and save you a considerable amount of time in the future from searching for individual files or losing track of them.

To get you started, here's a quick guide on how to create a folder in Google Docs.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A computer, laptop, tablet, or phone with access to Google Docs

How to create a folder in Google Docs

Before we lay out the steps to do so, it’s important to highlight the fact that Google has decided to restrict folders exclusively to your Google Drive account. So when you do create a folder within Google Docs, remember its primary location will be situated within Drive instead of the former.

Step 1: Open a new document or open an existing one within Google Docs.

Step 2: Next to the document’s title setting, a small folder button will appear that’s titled Move when hovering over it. Click that icon.

The Move button on Google Docs that can be used for creating new folders to organize your documents.

Step 3: Now select the New Folder button at the bottom of the window.

The create new folder button within a Google Docs document.

Step 4: The title of Untitled Folder will automatically be entered and highlighted in the title field. Type an appropriate name for your folder.

Step 5: Click the blue-tick icon box next to the title field.

The create new folder button next to the folder’s title button on Google Docs.

Step 6: Select the Move Here button.

The Move here button on Google Docs when moving a document to a folder.

How to access folders in Google Docs

Now that you’ve created a folder in Google Docs, how do you access it? Conveniently, you don’t need to switch back and forth between Google Drive and Docs to do so.

Step 1: Head to the main home page of Google Docs where it lists all your documents. Next to the Grid View and Sort Options menus, click Open File Picker.

The Open file picker button on Google Docs.

Step 2: Google Docs will now list all the folders contained within your Google Drive account. The Documents file type will automatically be selected. Select a folder where you saved your document to by double-clicking it or selecting it once and using the Open option at the bottom.

Here, you’ll see any files you moved to the folder. Double-click the document of your choice to open it within Google Docs.

Accessing a folder within Google Docs.

For more tips on how to make the most of Google Docs, head over to our guide on how to use Google Docs.

