Get rid of pre-installed anti-virus is quick and easy, just follow these steps

As one of the more common pieces of ‘free’ software installed on prebuilt PCs, McAfee security products are something that many people have encountered, but not everyone wants. Although you could turn to the company founder for advice, your best bet in learning how to uninstall McAfee is to follow the steps below.

Although you’re probably here to uninstall the antivirus that oh so wants you to renew, whether you’re running McAfee Antivirus, McAfee LiveSafe, McAfee Security Scan Plus, or anything else the company has put out, here’s how to uninstall them.

Note: As much as we understand your need to get rid of McAfee, it is important to have antivirus protection on your PC. Windows Defender is good, but using one of the best free antivirus applications is a good second step in protecting your system.

Removing it using Settings

Windows 10 overhauled much of the traditional application management systems of the Windows ecosystem, but if anything it just makes the process easier. Here’s how to get rid of McAfee products with Windows’ own tools.

Step 1: Open the “Settings” menu by either clicking the Start button in the bottom left-hand corner and then the cog icon, or searching for “Settings” using the Windows search box and clicking on the relevant result.

Step 2: Open the “Apps” menu.

Step 3: Use the search box to search for “McAfee” to find everything related to McAfee on your system.

Step 4: Select the McAfee product or app you want to uninstall and click the “Uninstall” button. When asked, confirm your choice by clicking “Uninstall” again.

Step 5: Windows will ask you for permission to continue — as uninstalling an application is an administrative function. Confirm and you’ll be taken through the McAfee uninstaller. Each one is a little different, but follow through with removal instructions and it will automatically uninstall the McAfee product from your PC.

This same process can be used to uninstall just about any Windows app.

McAfee Consumer Product Removal tool

If the Windows App menu doesn’t do the job for you and there are still some elements of a piece of McAfee software kicking around your system, you can use the MCPR.

Note: This tool may request a reboot at the end of its operation, so ensure all work is saved before getting started.

Step 1: Download the latest version of MCPR from McAfee’s website.

Step 2: Run the tool. It does not require an install.

Step 3: Accept the license agreement and input the CAPTCHA code as requested, clicking “Next” as necessary.

Step 4: Wait for the uninstall process to work. When completed, if you would like further information about the process, click “View Logs.”

Step 5: If asked to reboot your system, make sure everything important is saved, and then restart as you normally would.