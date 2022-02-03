How to use Apple News on a Mac

Apple’s News app made its way to Mac with the release of macOS Mojave. With top headlines, special coverage, Siri suggestions, and channels you can follow, the News app is a go-to source of news for many.

Although some have been enjoying the app on Mac for a few years now, others are completely new to it. Whether you’re already an avid user wondering how to do something specific or a new user who wants to become familiar with it all, here’s everything you need to know for using Apple News on Mac.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Mac computer with macOS Mojave or later

Apple News app

Navigate the News app

The News app on Mac has a familiar appearance. You have a toolbar at the top and sidebar on the left. By opening the sidebar, you can search and navigate to see the stories that mean the most to you.

If you don’t see the sidebar, click the Show Sidebar icon on the left of the top toolbar or go to View > Show Sidebar in the menu bar.

You’ll then see a handy Search box at the top followed by Apple News items including Today, News+, Shared with You, Saved Stories, and History.

You also have a Special Coverage section, channels you’re Following, and finally, Suggested by Siri.

Click any item in the sidebar to view its contents on the right. If you want a full view of the story you’re reading, you can click the Hide Sidebar icon to close it and reopen it when needed.

Follow or unfollow channels

If you’ve never used the News app on Mac or your other Apple devices, you can follow specific channels of interest. This lets you view their content with a simple click. You can follow a channel a few different ways.

Method one: When you’re reading a story, you’ll see the originating source such as ESPN, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, and more. If you want to add that source to your channel list, click the Share button in the toolbar. Select Follow Channel and the channel will appear in the Following section of the sidebar.

Method two: Maybe you have a particular source you’d like to find and follow, like Digital Trends! Use the Search box in the sidebar to find the source. When the channel appears in the results on the right, click the Plus Sign to follow it.

Method three: Not sure who to follow? You can get some suggestions from the News app. Go to File > Discover Channels in the menu bar. You’ll see a smaller window appear with suggested channels. Click the Plus Sign to follow a channel and Done when you finish.

To view a channel, select it from the Following area of the sidebar. In the toolbar at the top, you’ll see a drop-down box if the channel has multiple sections to view.

Unfollow a channel

To unfollow a channel, right-click the channel in the sidebar and pick Unfollow Channel. Alternatively, select the channel in the sidebar, click the Share button in the toolbar, and pick Unfollow Channel.

Save or unsave stories

Another good feature of the News app on Mac is the ability to save stories. This is handy if you want to hold onto a story to read later or save a story as a reference.

Method one: If you’re reading a story you want to save, either click the Save Story icon (bookmark) in the toolbar or click the Share button and select Save Story on the top right.

Method two: Maybe you see a story on the main page you want to save. Click the three dots on the bottom-right corner and choose Save Story.

You can then access all of your saves in the Saved Stories section of the sidebar.

Unsave a story

To unsave a story with the story in view, either deselect the Save Story icon or click the Share button and choose Unsave Story.

To unsave a story from the Saved Stories section, click the three dots on the bottom right of it and choose Unsave Story.

Additional story actions

Along with saving stories in the News app, you can share one using your Mac’s Share Menu, copy a link to the story, and get suggestions for similar stories.

With the story open, click the Share button in the toolbar for these actions and more. You can also click the three dots for a story on the main page for a few of these same actions.

Customize the News app

While the News app doesn’t offer a lot of customization options, there are a few settings that might interest you.

Adjust the settings

Click News > Preferences from the menu bar. Then check the boxes for these items per your preference.

Restrict stories in Today : Only see stories from the channels you follow in the Today section.

: Only see stories from the channels you follow in the Today section. Restrict stories with explicit content : Eliminate stories with explicit content.

: Eliminate stories with explicit content. Automatically download issues: Download magazine issues automatically for offline reading if you subscribe to News+.

Click the red X on the top left when you finish adjusting your News Preferences.

Use the tab bar

You can display a tab bar in the News app to open more than one story at a time, just like the tab bar in your web browser.

Go to View > Show Tab Bar in the menu bar. You can then click the Plus Sign on the right to open a new tab and navigate where you like. Click the X on the left side of a tab to close it.

Subscribe and view Apple News+

Apple News+ is a paid subscription that provides you with more sources like newspapers and magazines.

Select News+ in the sidebar to view its particular navigation on the right. You’ll see For You, All Titles, Featured, Newspapers, and News & Politics along the top.

If you’d like to subscribe to News+, click the Get Started button. You can also check out the Premier Apple One subscription that gives you access to News+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and more.

Then, visit this area of the News app for your additional content.

For using other apps that come with MacOS, take a look at how to share your Apple Music library.

Editors' Recommendations