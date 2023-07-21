 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy just dropped the price of this HP Chromebook to $149

Jennifer Allen
By
HP Chromebook 14b sits on a desk.

If you’re looking to take a new Chromebook to class this year, Best Buy has one of the best Chromebook deals around. Today, you can buy theHP Chromebook 14b for just $149 saving you a hefty $150 off the regular price of $299. 50% off just made this a very appealing deal if you’re in need of something basic but that remains quite stylish looking. Ideal for anyone who can’t afford more expensive laptop deals, let’s take a look at what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14b

If you’re a student, you’re likely to be keen to keep costs down. Even if you’re not, with everything costing more than it used to, it’s great to be able to buy a Chromebook like the HP Chromebook 14b. It doesn’t offer the hardware you might see from the best Chromebooks but it’s useful to be able to access cloud-based apps on a more convenient device than a tablet or phone. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. Like we said, just the very basics here. More appealing is the 14-inch HD screen. Sure, it only has a resolution of 1366 x 768 but it has anti-glare properties and smaller bezels than you might anticipate.

As it runs ChromeOS, the HP Chromebook 14b is fine with low-end hardware. It also means you gain strong battery life with up to 14 hours of mixed usage ensuring you can get a lot done throughout the day without needing to find a power outlet. It also has an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones — something that is standard on pretty much all HP laptops. A Google Everything button makes it simple to search for things, while HP has proven its reputation as one of the best laptop brands by still making sure this Chromebook offers HP Fast Charge support and tuned stereo speakers.

Related

If you need a simple yet attractive-looking Chromebook, the HP Chromebook 14b is pretty appealing. It’s usually priced at $299 but right now, you can buy it at Best Buy for $149 so you’re saving a sizeable $150 off the regular price. We can’t say how long the deal will stick around for so buy it now if it’s the right option for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Ends tonight: Usually $419, this 2-in-1 Chromebook is $199
HP Chromebook x360 14c sitting angled on a desk.

For an affordable device that's also dependable and versatile, you can't go wrong with the HP Chromebook x360 14b, especially since the 2-in-1 device is on sale from Best Buy at $220 off. Simultaneously one of the most attractive Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptops deals available today, it's down to less than half its original price at $199 from $419, but you're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you're interested because the offer expires tonight. If you want to enjoy this bargain for a 2-in-1 Chromebook, add it to your cart and check out right now.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x360 14b
The specifications of the HP Chromebook x360 14b don't look like much on paper -- the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. However, it's still capable of providing smooth performance because of Google's Chrome OS. The operating system of Chromebooks utilizes web-based apps and Android apps from the Google Play Store, instead of installed software, so the HP Chromebook x360 14b can run fast even with relatively low-end components compared to what you'll usually find in Windows-based laptops. The device also only has a 64GB eMMC, but your storage space isn't really limited because you can use Google Drive for your files.

Read more
Best back-to-school laptop deals: Windows, Chromebooks, and Mac
Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you're heading back to school soon, you're likely to be looking for different laptop deals then most people. Your focus is on convenience, portability so you can take it between classes easily, and often -- the price of the laptop. That's why we've picked out a bunch of back-to-school laptop deals that cater for every budget imaginable. We have some super cheap Chromebooks listed below if you just need the bare minimum and we also have some high-end MacBooks for when you need ultimate power. Whatever your intentions, take a look at what's out there and see which one is best for your needs.
HP Chromebook 14b -- $149, was $299

While the HP Chromebook 14b isn't one of the best Chromebooks, it is incredibly inexpensive. It has the basic essentials for typing up your reports via cloud-based apps. That includes an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. Its 14-inch HD screen has anti-glare properties while you also have up to 14 hours of battery life at your disposal. There's a HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array microphones for all your video call needs too.

Read more
5 gaming PC deals worth buying in Dell’s Black Friday in July sale
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Dell has some of the best gaming PC deals available today thanks to its Black Friday in July sale cutting prices to a great level. If you've been waiting to upgrade your gaming desktop for a while, this is your chance to get more for your money. With so many discounts around, we've narrowed things down to our five favorite gaming PC deals available right now. Let's take a look.
Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC -- $1,100, was $1,550

The Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop is ideal for PC gamers who don't want to spend thousands. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. We'd prefer to see more storage but if you just play a few different games, it's perfectly suitable. More important is the graphics card -- the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT which should be fine for most games. You also get a great case that offers tool-less access for any time you want to upgrade something. A better cooling system is also included compared to previous generations.

Read more