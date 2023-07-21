If you’re looking to take a new Chromebook to class this year, Best Buy has one of the best Chromebook deals around. Today, you can buy theHP Chromebook 14b for just $149 saving you a hefty $150 off the regular price of $299. 50% off just made this a very appealing deal if you’re in need of something basic but that remains quite stylish looking. Ideal for anyone who can’t afford more expensive laptop deals, let’s take a look at what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14b

If you’re a student, you’re likely to be keen to keep costs down. Even if you’re not, with everything costing more than it used to, it’s great to be able to buy a Chromebook like the HP Chromebook 14b. It doesn’t offer the hardware you might see from the best Chromebooks but it’s useful to be able to access cloud-based apps on a more convenient device than a tablet or phone. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. Like we said, just the very basics here. More appealing is the 14-inch HD screen. Sure, it only has a resolution of 1366 x 768 but it has anti-glare properties and smaller bezels than you might anticipate.

As it runs ChromeOS, the HP Chromebook 14b is fine with low-end hardware. It also means you gain strong battery life with up to 14 hours of mixed usage ensuring you can get a lot done throughout the day without needing to find a power outlet. It also has an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones — something that is standard on pretty much all HP laptops. A Google Everything button makes it simple to search for things, while HP has proven its reputation as one of the best laptop brands by still making sure this Chromebook offers HP Fast Charge support and tuned stereo speakers.

If you need a simple yet attractive-looking Chromebook, the HP Chromebook 14b is pretty appealing. It’s usually priced at $299 but right now, you can buy it at Best Buy for $149 so you’re saving a sizeable $150 off the regular price. We can’t say how long the deal will stick around for so buy it now if it’s the right option for you.

