This deal gets you a 14-inch HP Chromebook for $45 (seriously)

chromebook deals HP 14 G4

Chromebook deals are generally less expensive than laptop deals for Windows-based devices, but you probably didn’t think they can go below $50. Amazon’s Woot is turning heads with this offer for a refurbished HP Chromebook 14 G4 for only $45, for $155 in savings on its sticker price of $200. It’s not for everyone, but if you manage your expectations, you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to get this Chromebook for very cheap.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14 G4

Let’s be clear — the HP Chromebook 14 G4 won’t be matching up to the best laptops, nor to the best Chromebooks. However, it’s enough if you’re only planning to use the device for basic functions like browsing the internet, typing documents, and checking social media. The Chromebook could also serve as an excellent starter laptop for children. It may look very slow on paper with its Intel Celeron N2840 processor, integrated Intel HD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, but the device actually provides decent performance because of Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system utilizes web-based apps instead of installed software, resulting in quick startups despite low-end components. The HP Chromebook 14 G4 is no longer receiving automatic Chrome OS updates though, so you’ll need to follow the best practices to protect yourself from hackers.

As you can deduce from its name, the HP Chromebook 14 G4 features a 14-inch HD display, and it’s equipped with an HD camera so you’ll be able to make video calls. The device’s onboard storage is limited to a 16GB eMMC, but that wouldn’t be a problem if you’re working with a lot of files because you can save them on the cloud.

The refurbished HP Chromebook 14 G4 is on sale from Amazon’s Woot for a very affordable $45. You’ll be able to save $155 on the device’s original price of $200, but you need to act fast. There are only two days left before the offer ends, but you wouldn’t want to make the purchase at the last minute because stocks may get sold out sooner. If you understand the limitations of the refurbished HP Chromebook 14 G4 and you still think it will provide you value, then don’t hesitate to add it to your cart and check out right now.

