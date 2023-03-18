There’s a flash sale by HP happening right now, giving you limited time to enjoy discounts when buying a Chromebook, laptop, or gaming PC. With HP being one of the most trusted brands in the computer industry, we expect stocks of the discounted devices to get sold out quickly. You need to take advantage of the price cuts before that happens, and to help you decide, here are some of the best offers that are still available.

HP Chromebook 14 — $250, was $310

Chromebook deals are generally more affordable than offers for traditional Windows-based laptops because their components are cheaper. However, that doesn’t mean devices like the HP Chromebook 14 are slow, because Chromebooks promise smooth performance even with low-end hardware as their operating system, Chrome OS, is dependent on web-based apps instead of installed software. The HP Chromebook 14 features a 14-inch display and a 64GB eMMC for storage, and it’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM.

HP Laptop 14 — $270, was $450

If you’re on a tight budget while looking for laptop deals, go for the HP Laptop 14. With its Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, it will be able to handle basic functions such as browsing the internet, watching streaming content, and making reports. The laptop is also equipped with a 128GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so you can start using it as soon as you turn it on. The 14-inch HD display is surrounded by narrow bezels to minimize distractions, while HP’s Fast Charge technology will make sure that the laptop will rarely be out of commission due to a depleted battery.

HP Laptop 17 — $300, was $500

The HP Laptop 17 is the larger version of the HP Laptop 14 with a 17.3-inch HD+ display, so it’s a better option if you need the extra screen space for working on projects. The laptop can also easily handle simple tasks with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 128GB SSD. The HP Laptop 17’s lift hinge design elevates the device to a more natural angle, so your hands wouldn’t hurt after typing all day.

HP Victus 15L Gaming Desktop — $530, was $830

Gaming PC deals don’t need to set you back thousands of dollars because there are entry-level options like the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop. It can run the best PC games with its Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Arc A380 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, though you’ll have to switch to low settings for the more demanding titles. With Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing your favorite games on its 256GB SSD as soon as you hook it up to the necessary peripherals.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop — $570, was $850

A 2-in-1 laptop like the HP Envy x360 combines the convenience of a tablet with the utility of a keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide. You can switch it from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding the 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen all the way back, which is made possible by the 360-degree hinges. The HP Envy x360 doesn’t sacrifice performance for this versatility though, as it packs the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD.

HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop — $850, was $1,380

The HP Omen 25L gaming desktop is a powerful machine that will have no trouble with today’s games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. It also has a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box, so it’s ready for your games as soon as you get it up and running. The stylish chassis offers tool-less access to its components for eventual upgrades, as well as fully customizable RGB lighting.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop — $900, was $1,250

The HP Spectre x360 is another 2-in-1 laptop that offers versatility to deal with different situations and performance that can get you through any workload. It’s got the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and there’s also a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home. The 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen is easy on the eyes, and the HP True Vision 5MP webcam offers temporal noise reduction and dual-array microphones for clear video and audio during online meetings and video calls.

HP Omen Gaming Laptop — $900, was $1,300

For top-of-the-line gaming while on the go, you can’t go wrong with the HP Omen gaming laptop, which may be the best among all the gaming laptop deals in the market right now. Playing modern video games will be smooth with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, and you’ll appreciate their graphics on its 16.1-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The HP Omen gaming laptop also features a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home, and Omen Tempest Cooling technology to keep it operating at peak performance.

Editors' Recommendations