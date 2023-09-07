 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP is practically giving away this student laptop

Aaron Mamiit
By
A 14-inch HP laptop powered by Windows 11.
HP

Getting through college is an expensive ordeal, so student laptop deals for affordable but dependable devices almost always get sold out quickly. Here’s an offer that’s still available — the HP Laptop 14z for just $250, following a $200 discount from HP on its original price of $450. We don’t expect this bargain to last long though, so if you want to get this laptop for nearly half-price, there’s no time to waste — add it to your cart and proceed with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 14z

You shouldn’t expect the HP Laptop 14z to challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, as it’s only equipped with the AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. However, for the purposes of schoolwork, these specifications are more than enough. You’ll be able to carry out online research, make presentations, build reports, and other similar tasks on the HP Laptop 14z, which will make it a valuable companion.

The HP Laptop 14z is equipped with a 14-inch screen featuring HD resolution, which is small enough to maintain portability, but also bright and clear so that you won’t miss any details in your work. The laptop comes with a 128GB SSD, which should provide ample space for your apps and files, and Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so it’s ready to use right after unboxing. The HP Laptop 14z also comes with the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array microphones, which will let you make video calls and attend online meetings.

Related

The sheer number of laptop deals in the market makes buying a new device overwhelming, so here’s a recommendation if you’re looking for a student laptop — the HP Laptop 14z, which is currently on sale for only $250. HP’s $200 discount, which nearly halves its sticker price of $450, will probably disappear soon, so if you want to get the HP Laptop 14z for this cheap, you shouldn’t be thinking twice about it. Push through with the purchase of the device without hesitation, or else you may find yourself regretting because you moved too slow and missed out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Dell XPS 13 is down to its cheapest price of 2023 for Labor Day
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

Labor Day sales are upon us and if you're looking for a new and well-reviewed laptop, you're going to adore what Dell has available right now. As part of its Labor Day laptop sales, you can buy a Dell XPS 13 for just $599. This is a tremendous bargain for anyone looking for a great laptop for home or work use, as well as if you're still seeking a new laptop for taking to school with you.

This particular Dell XPS 13 is normally priced at $799 so we're talking a considerable saving of $200 aka 25% off the usual price. It's a well-regarded system as we'll go on to explain so you really should check it out. It's ideally suited for all the work you may need to do, along with watching your favorite shows or browsing the internet. Read on to see what we have to say about it below, or hit the buy button to get straight to the good stuff.

Read more
Labor Day Laptop Sales 2023: Best deals you can shop today
Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

With Labor Day sales now well underway, there's no shortage of laptop deals to choose from. That means now is the ideal time to buy with the next major sales event the very distant Black Friday. We've been scouring all the best Labor Day sales to help you save the most without having to look around for yourself. Below, we've picked out our favorites right now. Each of these laptops cover all kinds of budgets and needs so there's truly something for everyone here. Let's take a look at what's on sale.
Today's best Labor Day laptop deals
Acer Chromebook 315 — $169, was $289

The Acer Chromebook 315 is a great Chromebook made to suit the computing needs of just about anyone. It’s great in a tight spot like a classroom or a coffee shop, as it’s super light and fits in just about any bag or backpack. But it’s also a great device for settling in with at a desk and diving into hours of office work. It comes with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display, and even when you’re pushing it to the brink of its capabilities the Chromebook 315 is able to sustain all-day battery life. Like all of the best student Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook 315 is an impressive device that combines computing capability with affordability.

Read more
This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is $200 off
A person using the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop.

Asus' TUF laptops are made to compete with the ROG and be more budget-oriented, and there's no better example of that than the Dash 15. Being relatively thin, the Dash 15 doesn't necessarily come with a ton of power under the hood, but it does come with a very reasonable price tag, especially with this deal from Amazon. While it usually costs $1,000, you can grab it off Amazon for just $800, which is a nice $200 discount and adds a lot of value to an already great laptop.

Why you should buy the ASUS TUF Dash 15
Under the hood of the Dash 15, you'll find an entry-level RTX 3050 Ti, which is a bit more powerful than the RTX 3050 and gives you a bit of leeway when it comes to the games you can play. While you won't get 2k quality gaming out of the RTX 3050 Ti, you will get solid 1080p performance, especially with indie and AA games on higher settings, which is great for an entry-level gaming laptop. Luckily, the 15.6-inch FHD screen won't be too much for the RTX 3050 Ti to handle, and the 144Hz refresh rate means that you can choose to either focus on graphical settings or refresh rate, which is important if you like to play popular free-to-play games like Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Read more