HP is practically giving away this student laptop

Getting through college is an expensive ordeal, so student laptop deals for affordable but dependable devices almost always get sold out quickly. Here’s an offer that’s still available — the HP Laptop 14z for just $250, following a $200 discount from HP on its original price of $450. We don’t expect this bargain to last long though, so if you want to get this laptop for nearly half-price, there’s no time to waste — add it to your cart and proceed with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 14z

You shouldn’t expect the HP Laptop 14z to challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, as it’s only equipped with the AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. However, for the purposes of schoolwork, these specifications are more than enough. You’ll be able to carry out online research, make presentations, build reports, and other similar tasks on the HP Laptop 14z, which will make it a valuable companion.

The HP Laptop 14z is equipped with a 14-inch screen featuring HD resolution, which is small enough to maintain portability, but also bright and clear so that you won’t miss any details in your work. The laptop comes with a 128GB SSD, which should provide ample space for your apps and files, and Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so it’s ready to use right after unboxing. The HP Laptop 14z also comes with the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array microphones, which will let you make video calls and attend online meetings.

