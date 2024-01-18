 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Wow! This HP Omen gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $500 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Forza Horizon 5 running on the HP Omen 16.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

There are laptop deals for various purposes such as work or school, so it only makes sense that you should invest in a gaming laptop if your primary goal is to play the best PC games. If you want the best of the best, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of HP’s offer for the HP Omen 16. From its original price of $2,000, it’s down to $1,500 — it’s still not what you’d call affordable, but it’s actually a steal when you consider the power under its hood. You’ll have to act fast if you want the $500 in savings though, as the bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop

The HP Omen 16 takes aim at the best gaming laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. With these specifications, you’ll be able to run today’s most popular titles at their highest settings without any problems. To maximize this power, the gaming laptop features a 16-inch screen with WQXGA resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio that will let you appreciate modern graphics to the fullest.

If you have the habit of switching between several games, you won’t have issues installing all of them at the same time as the HP Omen 16 features a 1TB SSD. It also ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so you won’t have to tinker with an operating system. If you’re planning to play while on the go, the HP Omen 16 can last up to 6 hours and 45 minutes on a single charge, and since it supports fast charging, you can get its battery back up to 50% from zero after just 30 minutes of being plugged in.

Related

There are several gaming laptop deals from HP that will give you amazing value, but none like this offer for the HP Omen 16. A $500 discount slashes the machine’s price to $1,500 from $2,000, but we’re not sure how long this bargain will last. If you want to play your favorite titles on the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop, as well as get yourself ready for upcoming PC games for the next several years, push through with the purchase immediately so that you can secure the savings.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Hurry! This Lenovo laptop with 32GB of RAM is 61% off right now
A man works at a Lenovo ThinkPad P16 mobile workstation set up on a desk with two external monitors connected.

For great laptop deals, look no further than Lenovo. While its estimated value system can make original prices look a little overly high so you can’t quite trust it, you can trust the sales prices to be pretty great. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Intel Mobile Workstation for $1,739. According to Lenovo, that’s a saving of $2,760 off the regular price of $4,499 which feels optimistic but it’s still a high-end laptop at a great price. Check it out now either by tapping the buy button below or by reading on while we explain everything it has to offer. Don’t count on the deal sticking around for long.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16
There’s a lot to like about the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Intel Mobile Workstation if you need a reliable laptop for work. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12800HX processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. While the Nvidia RTX A1000 GPU won’t exactly be up to gaming, everything else about the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Intel Mobile Workstation is perfect for working well on the move.

Read more
Save $200 on this Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor
Cyberpunk 2077 being played on the Alienware 32 QD-OLED.

One of the best monitor deals at the moment is perfect for gamers with $200 off the Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED gaming monitor at Dell. Normally priced at $1,000, it’s down to $800 which makes it that touch more affordable for someone keen to invest in a great quality curved gaming monitor that gives you a more immersive time playing. If you already know it’s the one for you, tap the buy button now. Otherwise, keep reading while we take you through everything that makes it so essential.

Why you should buy the Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor
Often regarded as one of the best curved gaming monitors in many circles, the Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor is great for an immersive gaming experience. It’s packed with key technology like QD-OLED technology so you get a superior color performance with a higher peak luminance and greater color gamut range than regular OLED. It has a cinema-grade level of color coverage with DCI-P3 99.3% across wide viewing angles, while colors are accurate out of the box with a factory calibration of Delta E less than 2.

Read more
Wow! This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090 is $700 off today
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Over at Dell, there’s a killer deal going on for gamers looking to upgrade their rig for less. Right now, you can buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop for $3,200 saving a huge $700 off the regular price. The tower offers the latest technology like a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card so it’s the perfect gaming desktop for longevity. It looks pretty cool too so it's ideal if you have plans to embrace a gamer aesthetic or you're an avid streamer.

One of the best gaming PC deals around at the moment, all you need to do is add on one of the best monitor deals and you’re all set with a great gaming rig for less. We can’t say how long it’ll stay this price for so if you’re keen to buy, take a quick look below at what we have to say about it then tap the buy button. You won't regret it and you'll be able to play the latest games at high detail levels for a long time to come.

Read more