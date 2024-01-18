Wow! This HP Omen gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $500 off

There are laptop deals for various purposes such as work or school, so it only makes sense that you should invest in a gaming laptop if your primary goal is to play the best PC games. If you want the best of the best, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of HP’s offer for the HP Omen 16. From its original price of $2,000, it’s down to $1,500 — it’s still not what you’d call affordable, but it’s actually a steal when you consider the power under its hood. You’ll have to act fast if you want the $500 in savings though, as the bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop

The HP Omen 16 takes aim at the best gaming laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. With these specifications, you’ll be able to run today’s most popular titles at their highest settings without any problems. To maximize this power, the gaming laptop features a 16-inch screen with WQXGA resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio that will let you appreciate modern graphics to the fullest.

If you have the habit of switching between several games, you won’t have issues installing all of them at the same time as the HP Omen 16 features a 1TB SSD. It also ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so you won’t have to tinker with an operating system. If you’re planning to play while on the go, the HP Omen 16 can last up to 6 hours and 45 minutes on a single charge, and since it supports fast charging, you can get its battery back up to 50% from zero after just 30 minutes of being plugged in.

There are several gaming laptop deals from HP that will give you amazing value, but none like this offer for the HP Omen 16. A $500 discount slashes the machine’s price to $1,500 from $2,000, but we’re not sure how long this bargain will last. If you want to play your favorite titles on the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop, as well as get yourself ready for upcoming PC games for the next several years, push through with the purchase immediately so that you can secure the savings.

