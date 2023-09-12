HP has one of the best gaming PC deals for anyone happy with slightly older tech. Today, you can buy the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop for $1,200 saving $400 off the regular price of $1,600. A great saving on an equally great gaming desktop, here’s a quick look at what it offers. Hit the buy button if it feels like the one for you.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L

HP has made some of the best gaming desktops over the years and the HP Omen 40L reflects that level of expertise. It has an Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of dedicated VRAM. While the 40-series is the latest range of graphic cards from Nvidia, the 30-series continues to be more than powerful enough for many gamers.

Thanks to such power, the HP Omen 40L has all-around strategically placed fans that help prevent overheating. There’s also a toolless design to the case so you can upgrade the memory, storage devices, and other components with much less hassle than needing to dig out a screwdriver. Continuing the useful trend, there’s also Omen Gaming Hub preinstalled on the system so you can make various tweaks such as overclocking the PC’s hardware or simply manipulating the RGB lighting of the system. It’s a great way of ensuring the HP Omen 40L feels more like your system rather than one you’ve just ordered.

Using premium components like Kingston Fury memory and a WD Black SSD drive all means a superior standard of gaming here. The HP Omen 40L also has 5.1 surround sound along with DTS:X Ultra support so it sounds great straight out of the box too. All that’s required of you is to add on one of the best gaming monitors to get the best experience possible while you play.

A great gaming desktop for many people, the HP Omen 40L is usually priced at $1,600. It’s even better value now that it’s down to $1,200 at HP. A chunky saving of $400, it’s sure to be a hit with you and your bank balance. Take a look now by tapping the buy button below. The deal is likely to end soon so you don’t want to miss out.

Editors' Recommendations