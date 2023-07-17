 Skip to main content
Best Buy just knocked $350 off this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 Ti

Andrew Morrisey
By

You can’t be entirely up for the challenges of the best PC games without a great gaming setup, and today Best Buy is offering some savings if you’re in the process of putting one together. The HP Omen 40L gaming desktop is seeing a substantial discount, with a well-spec’d build coming in at just $1,000. It’s a savings of $350 off its regular price of $1,350, and free shipping is included. Also included is a free one-month membership to Xbox Game Puss Ultimate, which will give you access to hundreds of PC games.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L gaming PC

HP has long been one of the most well-known names in the computing world, and with the Omen 40L gaming PC, it makes a name for itself in the gaming world as well. This is a highly customizable tower that allows for expansion and upgrades of its internal specs should you decide you need more of anything at any point along the way. As built for this deal, the HP Omen has a super powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor. This is paired with the powerful and popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, which makes our list of the best graphics cards. This hardware comes together to create a snappy and responsive gaming experience, and its cooling system will allow you to push it to its max for hours at a time.

With this build of the HP Omen 40L gaming PC you’ll be getting a super speedy 1TB solid state drive. This provides ample storage for even the largest of gaming libraries, allowing you to break out even some of the best old PC games and keep them stored on your HP Omen. Expandability on the outside is another benefit of the HP OMEN gaming PC, as it’s meant to be paired with any one of the best gaming monitors, and you can even double down and pair it with two monitors for more screen real estate and a more immersive gaming experience.

This HP Omen 40L gaming PC is just $1,000 at Best Buy right now. This keeps an extra $350 in your pocket, as the powerful gaming PC typically costs $1,350. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

