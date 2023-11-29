 Skip to main content
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 4090 is $1,000 off right now

Building a PC from scratch can be daunting, and if you don’t have the time or the tech-savvy, then going for a pre-built gaming PC might be a much better option. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent deals on them, especially from big companies like Dell and HP. That said, if you want something with the best specs on the market, this HP Omen 45L is probably one of the best, with a massive sale on it. While is usually goes for $4,000, HP has discounted it down to $3,000, and while that may seem like a lot, that’s a good price for the specs it has.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L

Behind the plexiglass of the case, you’ll find an RTX 4090, the most powerful GPU currently available on the market. It is the only card that will actually let you hit over 100FPS at 4k with high graphical settings, so if you want to game at 4k with a high framerate, the RTX 4090 is perfect. Not only that, but the RTX 4090 is leaps and bounds better than any other card when it comes to ray tracing, and you even get access to the latest DLSS 3.0 technology, although you may not need it given the pure processing power that it has.

The awesome GPU is not the only thing the Omen 45L has, as you also get the high-end Intel Core i9-13900K, one of the most powerful CPUs out there and a must for the RTX 4090 since you don’t want to have your CPU be the bottleneck. HP also throws in 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which isn’t bad, but it is a bit low for how incredible the rest of the specs are, although the 2TB of total storage makes up for it somewhat. Altogether, it means that the HP Omen 45L will be able to handle anything, from gaming to editing to productivity, and you can even stream to Twitch or YouTube without an issue.

While the Omen 45L might be expensive, it does constitute the best of the best, and with the $1,000 discount from HP that brings it down to $3,000, it’s a much more palatable price, although we don’t know how long the deal will last. Alternatively, if that price tag is a bit too expensive for you, there are a lot of other great PC gaming deals you can check out.

