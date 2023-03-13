Save $670 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 today

For a limited time only, the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop is available from HP at $670 off, which brings its price down to $1,630 from $2,300 originally. Even though it’s still not cheap after that discount, we’re considering it one of the best gaming PC deals that you can buy right now because this is the kind of machine that every gamer wants.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop

For a topnotch gaming experience, go for the HP Omen 45L. It’s on top of our list of the best gaming PCs for a variety of reasons, starting with the powerful performance provided by its AMD Ryzen 5800X processor, which showcases how AMD has closed the gap in the AMD versus Intel rivalry. The machine also features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop says is a good baseline for modern gaming systems. With these specifications, you’ll be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings, and you’ll also be ready for any games that will be launching soon.

The HP Omen 45L gaming desktop features a 512GB SSD for the operating system and a 1TB SATA HDD for storage, so even with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, there’s plenty of space for your video games and all their necessary updates and optional DLCs. The tempered glass panels of the full-metal frame shows off the gaming PC’s internal components with RGB lighting, and its design allows for tool-less entry so that you can easily make upgrades in the future. Also inside the HP Omen 45L is the Omen Cryo Chamber, which makes sure that the gaming PC remains cool even after hours of playing.

If you’re planning to spend on a gaming PC, you won’t be disappointed with the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop. It already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $2,300, so it’s a steal at its discounted price of $1,630. You can pocket the $670 in savings, or you can spend it on monitor deals, other accessories, or more video games. You won’t get that choice if the offer expires before you complete the transaction though, so you better hurry up with your purchase.

