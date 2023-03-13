 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $670 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

For a limited time only, the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop is available from HP at $670 off, which brings its price down to $1,630 from $2,300 originally. Even though it’s still not cheap after that discount, we’re considering it one of the best gaming PC deals that you can buy right now because this is the kind of machine that every gamer wants.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop

For a topnotch gaming experience, go for the HP Omen 45L. It’s on top of our list of the best gaming PCs for a variety of reasons, starting with the powerful performance provided by its AMD Ryzen 5800X processor, which showcases how AMD has closed the gap in the AMD versus Intel rivalry. The machine also features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop says is a good baseline for modern gaming systems. With these specifications, you’ll be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings, and you’ll also be ready for any games that will be launching soon.

The HP Omen 45L gaming desktop features a 512GB SSD for the operating system and a 1TB SATA HDD for storage, so even with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, there’s plenty of space for your video games and all their necessary updates and optional DLCs. The tempered glass panels of the full-metal frame shows off the gaming PC’s internal components with RGB lighting, and its design allows for tool-less entry so that you can easily make upgrades in the future. Also inside the HP Omen 45L is the Omen Cryo Chamber, which makes sure that the gaming PC remains cool even after hours of playing.

Related

If you’re planning to spend on a gaming PC, you won’t be disappointed with the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop. It already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $2,300, so it’s a steal at its discounted price of $1,630. You can pocket the $670 in savings, or you can spend it on monitor deals, other accessories, or more video games. You won’t get that choice if the offer expires before you complete the transaction though, so you better hurry up with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get this gaming PC with an RTX 3050 while it’s $450 off
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 9, 2023
lenovo legion tower 5i deal february 2023 gaming pc featured

Lenovo is having an annual sale right now, and with Lenovo you know that means some incredible gaming PC deals. These deals extend to some pretty nice pre-built gaming PCs. For instance, this Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is only $900 after a $450 discount. That's 33% off! If you've been thinking about upgrading your rig, now is good time.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i
The stylish-looking Lenovo Legion Tower 5i offers a lot of good hardware for the price. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory. There's also plenty of storage with 512GB of SSD storage as well as 1TB of regular hard drive space so there's no shortage of room here for installing all your games or saving necessary files. The core component for any gaming setup is the graphics card. Here, you have an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 8GB of VRAM. It's not powerful enough to compete with the very best gaming PCs but at this price, it's a decent bet being able to play the latest games without much bother.

Read more
Save $50 when you add 1TB of storage to your Xbox Series X or PS5
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 9, 2023
western digital wd black d30 game drive 1 tb deal best buy march 2023

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have ushered in the next generation of video games, but for hardcore gamers, one of the notable limitations of the consoles is their limited storage. Fortunately, you have the option to add extra space by taking advantage of external hard drive deals like Best Buy's $50 discount for the 1TB model of the Western Digital WD_Black D30 Game Drive. You'll only have to pay $100 instead of its original price of $150, but you need to hurry with your purchase because the offer will expire at the end of the day.

Why you should buy the Western Digital WD_Black D30 Game Drive
You can use external hard drives like the Western Digital WD_Black D30 Game Drive to expand the onboard storage of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but you can't play games that are made for these consoles off of them. You can store Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 games on the external hard drives, but you'll have to transfer them to the consoles' internal storage if you want to play them. However, you can store and play Xbox One and PlayStation 4 games on external hard drives, so the extra storage will be valuable if you've still got a long list of previous-generation games on your backlog.

Read more
Your excuse to buy this 34-inch curved Samsung QHD monitor
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 9, 2023
The ultra-wide Samsung gaming monitor displaying a rainbow pattern,

Have you always wanted a curved monitor, but never found the excuse to spend that much cash? Forget excuses, just wait for one to drop into a reasonable price range. Right now, thanks to some monitor deals at Samsung, you can get a 34-inch S65UA Curved Monitor with Ultra WHQD resolution for only $500. That's $200 off its usual price of $700. Grab it before Samsung ends the deal or stock sells out.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung S65UA Curved Monitor
Whether you'll be working on creative projects, playing video games, or multitasking between several apps, the Samsung S65UA, with its 21:9 aspect ratio and Ultra WQHD resolution, will make sure that you maximize your screen real estate, while showing you sharp details and vivid colors. Compared with straight displays, curved screens can provide a more immersive experience when playing single-player games, reduce glare and reflections, and slightly save on desk space, according to our computer monitor buying guide. The 1000R curvature of the screen on the Samsung S65UA matches the curve of the human field of sight, which not only enhances productivity as you can view everything at a glance, but also reduces eye strain when you're looking at the screen for long hours.

Read more