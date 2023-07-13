 Skip to main content
Flash deal drops this excellent HP starter gaming PC under $400

Walmart has one of the best gaming PC deals for anyone keen to save big while still being able to game well. Right now, you can buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop for $399 saving a huge $350 off the regular price of $749. Capable of playing plenty of the latest games if you don’t mind tweaking the detail level, it’s a great option for many. You’ll need to be quick though as stock is running down fast.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L

The HP Victus 15L may not be one of the best gaming PCs with this kind of spec, but it’s still worth considering if money is tight but your need for PC gaming is high. The system offers an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, 8GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an AMD RX6400 graphics card. This puts it on a par with the better-known Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. In most games, you’ll need to adjust settings to play the latest titles like Diablo IV but with older or less demanding titles like Fortnite, performance will be pretty good. It’s all about tempering your expectations but there’s a lot to like here.

Besides the decent hardware, you also get a stylish-looking case with nine USB ports so you can easily hook up all your accessories. It also has RGB lighting on the front panel so it looks pretty cool. Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth are there for wireless options too. You also benefit from HP’s Omen Gaming Hub so you can tweak some inner settings and change the RGB lights too. Don’t want to buy any extras? We’d recommend buying a new keyboard and mouse but the HP Victus 15L does come with a wired keyboard and mouse so you’re ready to go if you simply don’t want to spend more. You may wish to add on one of the best gaming monitors too but keep costs down and remember — you don’t need a 1440p monitor or above.

For a great cheap gaming option, the HP Victus 15L is a tempting gaming PC. Usually priced at $749, it’s down to $399 as part of the Walmart sale. You’re going to need to be fast to grab the last of its stock but if you make it, you’ll be delighted.

