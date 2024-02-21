 Skip to main content
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $570 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.
HP

Gamers don’t need to spend more than $1,000 if they want a reliable gaming desktop because there are gaming PC deals like HP’s offer for the HP Victus 15L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. From the machine’s original price of $1,400, it’s on sale for only $830, following a $570 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of this bargain, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop

If you want to play the best PC games without any issues, then the HP Victus 15L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card will be enough for this purpose, as it’s also equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. It may struggle if you choose the highest settings for the more demanding titles, but that’s understandable considering you’ll be paying much less for the HP Victus 15L compared to the top-tier models of the best gaming PCs.

With a 512GB SSD as its primary storage and a 1TB HDD as its secondary storage, the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop has enough space for multiple AAA titles and all their necessary updates and optional DLCs. Since it comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing your video games right away. Once you’re ready to play, you’ll be able to connect all your accessories such as your gaming headset, gaming keyboard, and gaming mouse through its USB-C and several USB-A ports, plus a headphone jack.

The HP Victus 15L gaming desktop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which already comes with a reasonable sticker price of $1,400, is on sale from HP for just $830. With savings of $570, you’ll be getting amazing value with this offer, but there’s no telling when it will expire. If you think the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop is the perfect machine for you and it fits your budget, then you shouldn’t hesitate — add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

