This HP laptop with 64GB of RAM is over $5,000 off (seriously!)

Jennifer Allen
By
The HP ZBook Fury facing forward.
HP

HP is currently offering some huge Labor Day sales with a ridiculous $5,004 off its HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Mobile Workstation. Usually priced at $9,063, it’s down to $4,059 for a limited time only as part of the Labor Day laptop sales going on. This might still not be impulse buy territory but if you’ve been waiting to invest in a high-end laptop that’s going to last, this is your chance to do so for less. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Mobile Workstation

HP is one of the best laptop brands around so it makes sense to invest in such a highly respected name. With the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Mobile Workstation, you gain an Intel Core i9-13950HX processor with a huge 64GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Yup, 64GB of memory. While many other systems feel like they’re pushing the boundaries with 32GB, this is an incredible amount that’s well-suited for professional applications.

The HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Mobile Workstation also has a highly capable graphics card in the form of the Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada generation laptop GPU with 16GB of dedicated VRAM. Based on the RTX 4090 laptop GPU, it’s more designed for professional work such as image rendering and video work than gaming, although it will — of course — do both. It’s paired up with a 16-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 400 nits of brightness, and 100% sRGB which is all great for working on creative projects.

This is easily one of the best laptops around but the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Mobile Workstation isn’t really a mainstream solution. Instead, it’s all about getting the most out of your work. That’s why it also has system safeguards like HP Sure Start which is the industry’s first self-healing BIOS. HP Wolf Pro Security Edition for three years also keeps your data secure.

For anyone looking for a truly powerful laptop, the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Mobile Workstation is obviously attractive. It’s usually priced at $9,063 but for a limited time, it’s down to $4,059 as part of the HP Labor Day sales. Unlikely to stay at this price for long, if you’re looking to make a significant investment, this could be the one for you.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
