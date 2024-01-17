 Skip to main content
Usually $309, this ultra-durable Lenovo laptop is $170 today

Aaron Mamiit
The Lenovo 100e Gen 2 laptop with schoolwork on the screen.
Some people are looking for powerful performance from laptop deals, but if you’re willing to sacrifice that in exchange for extreme durability and a budget-friendly price, take a look at the second-generation Lenovo 100e. It’s already very affordable at $309 originally, but it’s available from Lenovo with a 45% discount so it will be yours for only $170. The $139 in savings will only be available for a limited time though as stocks are almost sold out, so if you need this tough laptop, you need to make the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 100e Gen 2 laptop

If you need a laptop that won’t be sensitive to daily wear and tear — such as for a student who’ll bring it to class daily, or if you’re simply clumsy — you’ll need the second-generation Lenovo 100e. It features military-grade durability, so it won’t be bothered by a few bumps and scratches, and it also has rubber bumpers, reinforced hinges and ports, and mechanically-anchored keys for added toughness. The laptop can also resist drops from heights of up to 29.5 inches, which is about as high as a school desk.

The Lenovo 100e Gen 2 isn’t going to challenge the performance of the best laptops with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. However, these specifications are more than enough for simple schoolwork and daily activities such as browsing the internet and watching streaming shows. The laptop also features an 11.6-inch HD screen, a 720p webcam with a microphone for making video calls, and a 128GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

The second-generation Lenovo 100e, a durable and budget-friendly laptop, is currently on sale from Lenovo at 45% off, which brings its price down to just $170 from $309. Stocks are almost gone though, so if you think this device meets your needs and fits within your budget, you’re going to have to complete the transaction as soon as possible. There’s a lot of interest in this offer as the $139 discount nearly brings the Lenovo 100e Gen 2 laptop to nearly half-price, so don’t hesitate and proceed with the transaction immediately.

