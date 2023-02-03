Lenovo’s laptop deals have highlighted a particularly great offer on the Chromebook Flex 3i. Normally priced at $189, you can buy it for just $114. An incredibly low price for any Chromebook let alone one with a convertible design, it’s one of the best Chromebook deals for students and anyone on a tight budget. In high demand, hit the buy button below or read on while we explain why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i

Lenovo knows how to make the best Chromebooks thanks to its expertise as one of the best laptop brands. In the case of the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i, you get a surprisingly well-rounded Chromebook for the price. It has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. That’s all the basics you need for getting work done effectively before uploading it all to the cloud for safekeeping.

The screen is a highlight too. It has a 11.6-inch HD display with touchscreen qualities, 250 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties too. The best part about it is how its 360 degree convertible design means you can move it around to use the Chromebook as a tablet, laptop, or in tent or presentation mode for certain tasks. Intuitive to use, it’s remarkably versatile, especially for the price. It also has plenty of ports including USB-C for added convenience while a 720p webcam is convenient for taking video calls.

Thanks to getting the basics just right, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i is well suited for students or kids starting out with their first laptop. They can easily take calls with their teachers or parents, while also being able to use the wealth of Google apps to get their work done. Best of all, it really doesn’t break the bank at all with this price.

Normally priced at $189, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i is down to $114 for a strictly limited time only when you buy direct from Lenovo. Hugely popular thanks to being so cheap, it won’t be this price for much longer with stock likely to run out soon. If you’re keen to save nearly 40% off the regular price, buy it now by hitting the buy button below.

