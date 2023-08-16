 Skip to main content
Great for dorm rooms, this 22-inch all-in-one PC is on sale for $490

Jennifer Allen
By
The Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 computer.
Lenovo

If you’re looking for great desktop computer deals, have you considered buying an all-in-one PC? It saves the effort of adding on a monitor, and right now Best Buy has a great deal on the Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i with a 22-inch screen. It usually costs $530 but it’s enjoying a modest but important discount of $40 bringing it down to $490. If you’re short on space and don’t want a laptop, this could be your best solution. Here’s what else we know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i

The Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i features in our look at the best all-in-one computers snagging the slot for best budget AIO computer. The system offers an Intel Pentium processor with five cores. It also has 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s typical budget fodder but it’s just right for daily browsing, typing up reports or essays, and general basic stuff. For a student, it’ll cover all your needs. Best of all, of course, is the fact it’s housed in a 21.5-inch full HD display. The display is a reliable option for streaming all your favorite shows or movies, as well as clearly seeing what you’re working on. It also saves the need to add on a monitor as you would need to with one of the best desktop computers.

Above the display is a built-in HD webcam with stereo microphone so it’s simple enough to talk to friends or relatives without needing to hook anything extra up. The Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i also has two USB 3.1 ports along with two USB 2.0 ports if you need to add any accessories. There’s also Bluetooth 5.0 for all your wireless needs. It comes bundled with a wireless keyboard and mouse so you’re all set with the essentials for using the Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i.

Ideal for any dorm room or simply an apartment with not a lot of space, the Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i is perfect for most people’s daily needs. It won’t be fast but for simply browsing online or typing up documents, it’ll do the job well. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $490. Already a great deal at $530, an extra $40 makes this unmissable for many. Check it out now.

