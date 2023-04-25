Lenovo has one of the cheapest laptop deals around at the moment with a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for just $300. According to Lenovo, that’s a saving of $200 off the regular price of $500 working out at 40% off. As with all Lenovo deals, that’s based on its estimated value price so it’s not quite the same as relying on MSRP reductions but it’s still significant if you can get a laptop for only $300. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 has a lot to like here and it’s well-suited for anyone looking for a simple system for working or for taking to class. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, especially when it comes to business-focused systems. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a simple laptop but one that suits well for those times you need to do some light work on the move. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s fairly basic but it’ll do for working via Windows 11 Home in S mode with a possible nod to you using more cloud-based apps and services for storing files.

It also has a good screen for the price with a 15.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare properties, narrow bezels, and an LED backlight to help with how it looks. Up top is a 1MP HD webcam with an array microphone so it’s simple to use for video calls and similar. One neat practical touch is how the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 also offers a number pad on its keyboard — something that many laptops in this price range omit.

While there’s nothing about the Lenovo ThinkPad 3 to make it rival the best laptops, at this price range, it’s still useful. Little extras like speakers with Dolby Audio sound, a physical shutter for the webcam, and even Alexa being built-in to the laptop all add up to make this a fairly useful device for the price.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is usually priced at $500 according to Lenovo’s estimated value system. Right now, it’s down to $300 making it a great buy for anyone on a tight budget but still in need of a Windows-based laptop. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

