This Surface-style 2-in-1 Chromebook is $150 off right now

If you love the look of the Surface Pro but don’t have the budget for one, check out one of the best Chromebook deals at Best Buy right now. Currently, you can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $349 so you’re saving $150 off the usual price of $499. A stylish-looking Chromebook, this is the ideal device for someone who wants good looks and practicality all in one. Here’s all you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands thanks to being highly reliable and well-built. With the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, you get a Snapdragon 7cG2 processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of eMMC storage. Essentially, that’s all you could need from a system that’s focused on portability.

The highlight though is its 13.3-inch OLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution. It’s a touchscreen so you can easily switch over to tablet mode as needed, giving you plenty of flexibility. Thanks to being an OLED panel, you get deeper blacks and more vibrant colors with whatever you’re doing or watching. It’s something that makes the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook stand out from the other best Chromebooks currently available.

Besides the core components, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook also has some other great features. It only weighs 2.22 pounds while measuring 0.27-inches thin so it’s easy to carry around with you. It also has a 5MP fixed-focus front-facing camera along with an 8MP autofocus rear-facing camera so you’re all good for quick snaps or taking video calls. WiFi 6 means you’ve got the best connection possible when hooked up to compatible networks. It all adds to the longevity of the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. Look out for its four speakers too if you plan on watching movies or streaming music with it.

Particularly ideal for students or commuters on the move, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook usually costs $499. At the moment, you can buy it from Best Buy for $349 so you save $150. A great Chromebook for many purposes, check it out before the deal ends soon.

