Best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals: Chromebooks, gaming laptops, and more

Aaron Mamiit
By
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, so you should never pass up a chance to enjoy savings when buying one of its devices — whether it be Chromebooks, student laptops, office laptops, or gaming laptops. Fortunately, discounts are plenty with this year’s Black Friday deals, so even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll surely come across an offer that’s perfect for you. There may not be enough time for you to go through all of the retailers’ websites though, so to help you make your decision on what to buy, we’ve rounded up our favorite picks below.

Best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Lenovo laptops can be very affordable or expensive, depending on the performance that they provide. That means no matter your needs and how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a device that will be perfect for you. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to pocket these savings though, so you should check our laptop buying guide to figure out what you need from the Lenovo laptops that are on sale for Black Friday.

  • Lenovo 14w Gen 2 —
  • Lenovo 100e Gen 2 —
  • Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 —
  • Lenovo Slim Pro 7 —
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 —

Best Lenovo Chromebook Black Friday deals

The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.
Digital Trends Graphic/Andrej Lisakov/Unsplash / Digital Trends

Chromebooks are generally viewed as cheaper alternatives to Windows-based laptops, and the same goes for Lenovo Chromebooks. Google’s Chrome OS ensures smooth performance despite low-end components. Some of these Lenovo Chromebooks are also 2-in-1 laptops, which will give you extra versatility as they can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode. Act fast with your purchases because these bargains may disappear at any minute.

  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook —
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook —
  • Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 —
  • Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 —
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus —

Best Lenovo gaming laptop Black Friday deals

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop on a table.
Digital Trends

Gamers should be aiming to buy a gaming laptop, because only these machines are capable of running the best PC games without any trouble. Lenovo gaming laptops are usually more expensive than their traditional counterparts, so thankfully, you can enjoy discounts for Black Friday. These savings will come in handy if you want to go for the most powerful models, which should have you ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

  • Lenovo LOQ (16-inch, AMD) —
  • Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 —
  • Lenovo LOQ (15-inch, Intel) —
  • Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 —
  • Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 —

Best GPU Black Friday deals: Save on top graphics cards now
The Gigabyte RX 6750 GRE graphics card over a dark background.

If you're building a PC from scratch for gaming, then one of the most important parts of the whole thing will be the graphics card. Unfortunately, the prices of GPUs in the past few years has skyrocketed, with the latest and greatest costing well over a thousand dollars. Luckily, there are some great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of to save yourself a bit of cash, and while GPU deals haven't historically been very substantial, any amount saved can go towards another, better part. If it's time to upgrade your PC's main brain, check out CPU Black Friday deals too.
Best AMD Graphics Card Black Friday Deals

While AMD doesn't have access to DLSS technology, and its ray tracing is not as good as Nvidia's, they generally have better raw performance, which is great if you're not interested in things like upscaling. AMD GPU prices are also generally cheaper for the same processing power, so if you're trying to save a bit of cash, going the AMD route is a good idea.

Read more
Best CPU Black Friday deals: Get a top processor for less
Pads on the bottom of the Ryzen 9 7950X.

The CPU is the beating hard of any computer, whether it's a work computer or a gaming PC. Currently, only two companies make processors for the desktop, Intel and AMD, and they both generally have a lot of great processors to offer in each price category. Luckily, there are a lot of great Black Friday deals on CPUs that you can take advantage of, so you might be able to get a nice little upgrade with the same amount of money. If it's time for a substantial PC upgrade, make sure to check out GPU Black Friday deals too.
Best AMD CPU Black Friday Deals

AMD CPUs have been having a resurgence recently, especially regarding mid and high-end gaming CPUs, although the prices have also risen quite a bit. Of course, not everybody is familiar with AMD CPUs, so if you're not sure what to grab, our guide on which Ryzen processor you should buy is a great starting point to familiarize yourself.

Read more
Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals: Cheapest prices today
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

With the big event coming up fast, we're spotting some early Black Friday deals already. There are some great Black Friday laptop deals, on gaming laptops in particular if you simply can't wait any longer to make a purchase. Below we've picked out some awesome Black Friday gaming laptop deals with something for nearly every budget and including all the biggest names in the field. Let's guide you through the deals now.
Today's Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
HP Victus 15 (Intel) -- $550, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is one of the cheapest gaming laptops in the market, but it still provides decent performance with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, you can play today's most popular games, but you'll have to go with low to medium graphic settings for the more demanding titles. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. Check out other HP laptop Black Friday deals if you're interested more Victus options.

Read more