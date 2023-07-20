 Skip to main content
Lenovo Legion 7 gaming laptop with a stunning 2K screen is $800 off today

Lenovo continues to offer some of the best gaming laptop deals even if it’s a little cheeky with its estimated value system. Today, you can buy the Lenovo Legion 7 for $1,500 reduced from $2,300 according to Lenovo. The estimated value system tends to overestimate quite a lot but at least this one isn’t quite as vastly excessive as other recent Lenovo deals have been. Regardless of whatever the original price was, $1,500 for this Lenovo Legion 7 with a gorgeous 2K screen is worth considering. Here’s everything else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 7

Lenovo manages to be one of the best laptop brands for both business purposes and gaming, so you’re in safe hands with the Lenovo Legion 7 The laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. As always, it’s great to see so much storage space with more games taking up a lot of space. For the graphics card, there’s an AMD Radeon RX 6700M with 10GB of dedicated VRAM.

The true highlight is the 16-inch WQXGA screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, HDR400 support, 100% sRGB and 500 nits of brightness. It also has a 165Hz refresh rate so it can cope with fast-moving action without any issues arising. It also has a LED backlight and low blue light solution. Games are going to look good here with it clearly competing with the best gaming laptops for visuals. There’s also a stylish-looking RGB backlit keyboard and it contains a fingerprint reader so you won’t have to worry about entering passwords manually all the time.

Any time you need to take a video call, there’s a 1080p full HD webcam that has dual microphones and a camera shutter for privacy. Other neat details to the Lenovo Legion 7 are that it’s slimmer than other Legion models, has an HDMI 2.1 port, and a great cooling system too. Mostly everything about it has been well-designed with gamers in mind.

Usually priced at $2,300 according to Lenovo’s unreliable estimated value system, the Lenovo Legion 7 is down to $1,500 right now but stock is running very low. While we’re uncertain about if the $800 discount is entirely accurate, we do know that $1,500 is great for what the Lenovo Legion 7 offers. Buy it now before you miss out on the sweet deal that’s ending soon.

