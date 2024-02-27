 Skip to main content
This Lenovo starter gaming PC is 31% off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Lenovo Legion Tower Gaming PC on a table.
Lenovo

The Lenovo Annual Sale is offering a $400 discount on the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8, which has an estimated value of $1,270, so you’ll only have to pay $870 for this excellent starter gaming PC. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the savings disappear or stocks get sold out though, so it’s highly recommended that you add the gaming desktop to your cart and check out immediately because tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gaming PC

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 is featured in our roundup of the best starter gaming PCs as the top entry-level option because its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card is the minimum standard for playing today’s most popular titles. You won’t be able to run the best PC games at their highest graphics settings, but with the gaming desktop’s AMD Ryzen 5 7600 processor and 16GB of RAM, there will be no issues on low to medium settings. If you’re not sure what to play, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which will give you access to hundreds of titles.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8, you can start installing your favorite games as soon as you hook up the gaming PC to your monitor and peripherals such as your keyboard and mouse. It comes with a 512GB SSD, for enough storage space for several titles, and an air cooling system that will keep the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 operating at peak performance even when it’s been running for several hours.

If you’re looking for gaming PC deals with amazing value for an affordable cost, you wouldn’t want to miss Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8. From an estimated value of $1,270, you can get the machine for just $870, for savings of $400 that you can spend on more video games and accessories. However, you need to be quick with your purchase because the bargain may end at any moment — push through with your transaction for the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 at the soonest possible time to make sure that you’re able to take advantage of it.

Usually $250, this Lenovo laptop is discounted to $120 today
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i against a white background.

There are laptop deals that apply discounts on high-end machines for gaming and professional work, but there are also offers for devices that are designed for casual use. If that's what you're looking for, here's one that you wouldn't want to miss -- a $130 discount from Lenovo for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i, which more than halves its price to just $120 from $250 originally. At 52% off, we don't think stocks for this laptop will last long, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you're going to have to do so right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, not only for premium machines but also for budget-friendly devices through its IdeaPad line, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is a great example as an affordable laptop that caters to casual users with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. While these specifications are a far cry from what you'd see in the best laptops, they're actually enough for simple tasks like browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming shows, as long as you don't do them all at once.

Read more
Save $250 on this Acer gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti
A man playing on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.

No matter what level of gamer you consider yourself, there are few things better than getting a new gaming laptop than landing a great deal on one. Among today’s gaming laptop deals is the Acer Nitro 5. It’s a great gaming laptop if you’re new to the gaming world or looking to build a new gaming setup on a budget. This build of the Acer Nitro 5 regularly goes for $950, but today it’s marked down to $700 at Best Buy. This makes for $250 in savings, and you can save even more if you have a similar device to trade-in..

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop
While many of the best gaming laptops are packed with hardware, they’re also quite expensive. The Acer Nitro 5 is a gaming laptop that offers tremendous value, which makes it popular amongst entry-level gamers, but also among long-time gamers who simply want a quality gaming laptop at a good price. This build has an Intel i5 processor and 16GB of RAM. These will pair well in taking on the best PC games. Also chipping in is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, which is a good fit for gaming laptops and provides both performance and efficiency.

Read more
Save $480 on this Dell XPS PC with an RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM
The Dell XPS Desktop on a desk placed next to a curved monitor.

If you’re looking for great gaming PC deals, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the Dell XPS desktop which is currently $480 off right now at Dell. Usually priced at $2,130, it’s down to $1,650 for a limited time only. Looks-wise, it may have more in keeping with the many desktop computer deals going on but under the hood, it’s a potent gaming machine too. If any of that sounds appealing, hit the link below or keep reading while we take you through everything else it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS Desktop
With hardware that can compete with the best gaming PCs, the Dell XPS Desktop is ideal if you want a gaming rig that’s a little more subtle than the competition. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700 processor paired up with an impressive 32GB of memory. It also has 1TB of SSD storage so there’s plenty of room for installing all your favorite games.

Read more