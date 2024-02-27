This Lenovo starter gaming PC is 31% off today

The Lenovo Annual Sale is offering a $400 discount on the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8, which has an estimated value of $1,270, so you’ll only have to pay $870 for this excellent starter gaming PC. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the savings disappear or stocks get sold out though, so it’s highly recommended that you add the gaming desktop to your cart and check out immediately because tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gaming PC

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 is featured in our roundup of the best starter gaming PCs as the top entry-level option because its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card is the minimum standard for playing today’s most popular titles. You won’t be able to run the best PC games at their highest graphics settings, but with the gaming desktop’s AMD Ryzen 5 7600 processor and 16GB of RAM, there will be no issues on low to medium settings. If you’re not sure what to play, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which will give you access to hundreds of titles.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8, you can start installing your favorite games as soon as you hook up the gaming PC to your monitor and peripherals such as your keyboard and mouse. It comes with a 512GB SSD, for enough storage space for several titles, and an air cooling system that will keep the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 operating at peak performance even when it’s been running for several hours.

If you’re looking for gaming PC deals with amazing value for an affordable cost, you wouldn’t want to miss Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8. From an estimated value of $1,270, you can get the machine for just $870, for savings of $400 that you can spend on more video games and accessories. However, you need to be quick with your purchase because the bargain may end at any moment — push through with your transaction for the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 at the soonest possible time to make sure that you’re able to take advantage of it.

Editors' Recommendations