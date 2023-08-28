 Skip to main content
Lenovo has gaming laptops and PC for under $1,000 in this sale

Whether you’re looking at gaming PC deals or gaming laptop deals, you’ll be able to get a decent machine for less than $1,000 if you buy from Lenovo’s ongoing sale. Here are two affordable but dependable options — the Lenovo LOQ Tower gaming PC, which is down to $800 from $1,030 for savings of $230, and the the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop, which is down to $880 from $1,260 for savings of $380. We don’t expect these discounts to last a long time though, as they’re probably already drawing a lot of attention from gamers. If you want to take advantage of either offer, or perhaps even both of them, it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase immediately because they may no longer be available tomorrow.

Lenovo LOQ Tower gaming PC — $800, was $1,030

The Lenovo LOQ Tower gaming PC on a gray background.
Lenovo

If you’re planning to buy a gaming desktop because you’ve already invested in monitor deals, or because you prefer an easier upgrade path compared to a gaming laptop, you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo LOQ Tower gaming PC. It’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, which are enough to run most of the best PC games without any issues. The gaming PC also features a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so you can start installing your favorite games right after you hook it up to the necessary peripherals and power supply. Every purchase of the Lenovo LOQ Tower also comes with a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for access to a large library of games.

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop — $880, was $1,260

The Lenovo LOQ laptop on a white background.
Lenovo

For portability to play wherever you start to feel the gaming itch, go for the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop. It’s equipped with a 16-inch WUXGA screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, which will give justice to the processing power from its AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The gaming laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box, three months of Xbox Game Pass, and there’s a Full HD webcam with a dual microphone if you’ll ever need to use the machine to make video calls or join online meetings.

