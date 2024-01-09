 Skip to main content
This Lenovo All-in-One is normally $1,739 — today it’s $549

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a All-in-One PC.
Sometimes you stumble upon a deal that you just can’t resist and this unbelievable deal from Lenovo is about to make your jaw drop. You can now get 68% off the ThinkCentre M90a (23.8″) All-In-One on Lenovo’s website. Originally priced at $1,739, this PC is on sale for $549 as long as you use the code THINKDESKTOPS at checkout. It is an ideal computer for a home office with minimal space and will give you the productivity boost you need on a daily basis. It is definitely one of the best all-in-one PC deals we’ve seen.

Why you should buy the ThinkCentre M90a All-In-One

This desktop computer will maximize your workspace by combining a CPU and monitor into one sleek device. Your desk will remain clutter-free with this computer’s built-in cable management system which can be found in the full function stand and will keep wires and cables hidden from view. You will also find a phone holder and keyboard garage to stay even more organized.

If privacy is a main concern of yours, don’t worry. The ThinkCentre M90a All-In-One promises smarter security safeguards and an optional privacy screen. This device includes smart USB ports that prevent unauthorized people from uploading files and a chassis intrusion switch which detects any attempts to remove the system cover. Its Trusted Platform Module also encrypts your data and passwords and you can even use face recognition software to log into your computer with the optional hybrid IR camera. You’ll be more productive than ever with time-saving tools such as Modern Standby, which enables your system to stay up-to-date (even in sleep mode) as long as a suitable network is available, and the optional Intel vPro platform that helps everything run productively, securely and cost effectively all day, everyday.

Don’t walk, run to get this amazing deal on the ThinkCentre M90a All-In-One computer for just $549. Be sure to act now, as this device is almost sold out. With an original price of $1,190, you can get this PC right now for 68% off. Your home office is about to get the upgrade it needs and deserves with this awesome Lenovo computer.

