Laptop deals rarely get much cheaper than this deal at Lenovo. Today, you can buy a Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 for just $169 at Lenovo. The most exciting part? It’s normally priced at $919, so you’re saving a truly ridiculous $750 or 81% off the regular price. As far as Lenovo laptop deals go, it’s rare to see such a huge price cut and it’s sure to be an utter bargain for some people. Hit the buy button below or read on while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands out there so you can’t really go wrong with any of its products. The Lenovo ThinkPad 11e keeps things simple yet effective. While it won’t rival the very best laptops, if you’re on a tight budget, this will suit your needs. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB of memory along with 128GB of SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Home so it’s great to see the storage is relatively good for the price so you can easily store all your files locally rather than rely on cloud storage.

Alongside that, it has an 11.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare properties, 250 nits of brightness, and an LED backlight. A 720p HD webcam is useful for video calls too. Thanks to it being part of the ThinkPad range, you also get fantastic military-grade levels of protection. Having passed more than 200 durability tests, the ThinkPad 11e is also water-resistant and has mechanically anchored keys to keep everything safe. That makes it a great option for school use as well as a more rambunctious life. Starting at just under three pounds, it’s also sufficiently lightweight for taking out and about with you. A 12-hour battery life makes it even more convenient to take with you wherever you go.

Normally priced at $919, the Lenovo Thinkpad 11e is down to $169 for a limited time only. More robust than the average laptop while still being highly portable, it’s a great deal for students and commuters alike thanks to its bevy of key features. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

