Lenovo ThinkPad E14 with a massive 40GB of RAM is $875 off

Lenovo often has some of the best laptop deals around. While its estimated value system is always a little too good at overestimating original prices, its new prices are usually very good. That’s certainly the case with the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4. Usually priced at $2,189, it’s down to $1,313 for a limited time only as a clearance deal. That means once stock runs out, the deal is over. It offers some hardware we haven’t seen before at this price, so let’s take a look at why you need it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 is a surprising system. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor paired up with 40GB of memory. Yup, 40GB. That’s an unusual number for any system with most offering 16GB and sometimes going as high as 32GB. For multitasking, this could be everything you could need. It also has 1TB of SSD storage space so it’s well-suited for all your productivity needs.

It has a pretty reliable display too with a 14-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, anti-glare properties, 300 nits of brightness, and 45% NTSC. Above it is a 1080p full HD webcam for taking video calls. It has a privacy shutter for those times when you want to guarantee to be undisturbed. Continuing the trend of neat little touches to make Lenovo one of the best laptop brands, the backlit keyboard also has a fingerprint reader to save you from needing to enter so many passwords manually.

Packed with useful features, the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 is still pretty portable too. It weighs just 3.5 pounds and is less than 1 inch thick. It’s also tough thanks to Lenovo using the US’s MIL-STD 810H standards to ensure reliability and durability. It’s passed hundreds of quality checks. This could well be one of the best laptops for people who need speed and durability.

According to Lenovo, the original price for the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 was $2,189. Dropping to $1,313 makes it a super tempting offer for those that want something a little different. Snap it up now before Lenovo runs out of stock and ends the deal.

