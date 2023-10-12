Lenovo just knocked $4,470 off this laptop with 128GB of RAM

If you’re looking for the highest-end productivity laptop that’s possible, this ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 is likely it, especially with the top-end hardware under the hood. Even though Prime Day itself is over, it seems there are still a lot of great Prime Day laptop deals that you can take advantage of, especially from other retailers, such as Lenovo. While the ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 usually goes for an eye-watering $9,939, Lenovo has heavily discounted it down to $5,469, which is much more reasonable and befitting the incredible specifications.

Why you should buy this 16-inch ThinkPad P16 Gen 2

To start with the specifications, we’ll go to the brain of the whole laptop, which is the 13-gen i9-13950HX, easily one of the best, if not the best, CPUs on the market right now. It will give you a lot of capability to do pretty much any productivity or editing task that you need, and then some. If that wasn’t enough, the ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 comes with a massive 128 GB DDR5 memory, the fastest memory on the market, and with so much RAM to work with, you shouldn’t have any issues running things like CAD or more complex programming and compiling tasks. These two alone are pretty powerful and give you the freedom to do almost whatever you want, but then Lenovo threw in an RTX A5000, the second-highest professional-grade GPU on the market. That should allow you to do more complex graphical design work and video editing at higher resolutions.

Beyond that, you also get a massive 4TB of SSD space to work with, although given what this laptop is geared for, that may very well not be enough, so you might want to grab one of these external hard drive deals for additional storage. As for the screen, it’s a 16-inch, touch-screen OLED panel that runs at 3840 x 2400 resolution and has a peak brightness of 400 nits, which means you can use it in well-lit rooms and even in places with indirect sunlight. The only downside it has is running at 60Hz, which certainly isn’t a deal-breaker given all the other things it gets right.

All in all, the ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 is a serious workstation that could easily replace most desktops, and it even has the price to boot. Luckily, Lenovo has discounted it down to the more reasonable $5,469, and while that may seem like a lot, it’s still a steal for all the specs provided.

