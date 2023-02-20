A $2,000 discount is almost unheard of in laptop deals, but Lenovo did that and more with its $2,563 price cut for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2. You can get the laptop for just $956 instead of its original price of $3,519 following the 72% reduction, though you need to act fast because there’s no time to waste — the price of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 may go back to normal at any moment.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 laptop

Lenovo’s ThinkPad line of laptops, which it inherited from IBM, is focused on business features, with an iconic look and sturdy design, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. This is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 in a nutshell, as it provides reliable performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that’s the recommended number by our laptop buying guide for running intensive applications or engaging in content creation. The device also comes with a 14-inch Full HD screen, which is perfect for both working on projects and catching up on streaming shows.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 runs on Windows 11 Pro out of the box, with the operating system pre-installed in its 1TB SSD. That leaves a lot of space for all of your other software, and to store your important files. If you’ll be joining online meetings and taking video calls, you’ll look and sound clear with the help of the laptop’s 720p HD webcam with a dual-array integrated digital microphone. Clumsy users won’t have to worry too much about the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2, as it’s been tested against 12 military-grade requirements with more than 200 quality checks to ensure that it can withstand all kinds of drops and spills.

There’s probably no better offer from the ongoing Lenovo laptop deals that provides more value than this 72% discount for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2. The laptop’s price is down to just $956 from $3,519, for savings of $2,563 that you can spend on accessories, software, or subscriptions. If you want a powerful laptop at your disposal but you don’t want to pay full price, then you better hurry up with your purchase of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations