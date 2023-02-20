 Skip to main content
$2,563 off a Lenovo laptop sound too good to be true? It’s not

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 laptop with a cityscape scene on the display.

A $2,000 discount is almost unheard of in laptop deals, but Lenovo did that and more with its $2,563 price cut for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2. You can get the laptop for just $956 instead of its original price of $3,519 following the 72% reduction, though you need to act fast because there’s no time to waste — the price of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 may go back to normal at any moment.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 laptop

Lenovo’s ThinkPad line of laptops, which it inherited from IBM, is focused on business features, with an iconic look and sturdy design, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. This is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 in a nutshell, as it provides reliable performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that’s the recommended number by our laptop buying guide for running intensive applications or engaging in content creation. The device also comes with a 14-inch Full HD screen, which is perfect for both working on projects and catching up on streaming shows.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 runs on Windows 11 Pro out of the box, with the operating system pre-installed in its 1TB SSD. That leaves a lot of space for all of your other software, and to store your important files. If you’ll be joining online meetings and taking video calls, you’ll look and sound clear with the help of the laptop’s 720p HD webcam with a dual-array integrated digital microphone. Clumsy users won’t have to worry too much about the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2, as it’s been tested against 12 military-grade requirements with more than 200 quality checks to ensure that it can withstand all kinds of drops and spills.

There’s probably no better offer from the ongoing Lenovo laptop deals that provides more value than this 72% discount for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2. The laptop’s price is down to just $956 from $3,519, for savings of $2,563 that you can spend on accessories, software, or subscriptions. If you want a powerful laptop at your disposal but you don’t want to pay full price, then you better hurry up with your purchase of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2.

The 5 best laptop deals in Best Buy’s Presidents Day sale — from $180
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 19, 2023 3:00AM
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you need to buy a new laptop for work or school, now's a good time because this year's Best Buy Presidents Day sale is already online. It's going to be a daunting task if you'll be looking through all the brands and models, so to help you with your search, we've gathered the top laptop deals that you can shop right now. You need to hurry with your decision though, as we don't expect all of these offers to still be available after the weekend.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 -- $180, was $330

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 features a 15.6-inch screen with HD resolution, which is large enough to properly view whatever project you're working on, and a 128GB eMMC for storage with Windows 11 Home in S Mode out of the box. Inside the laptop are the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which are sufficient if you're only planning to use the laptop to carry out basic tasks such as typing documents and doing online research. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 also comes with Dolby Audio speakers, so it's great for watching streaming content.

Read more
This RTX 3050 gaming laptop is $650 in Dell’s clearance sale
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 18, 2023 12:30PM
Dell G15 gaming laptop with a game scene on the screen, on a grey background.

Dell is most known for their stylish and popular XPS and Inspiron line of laptops, and they usually leave the gaming options to their subsidiary brand, Alienware. But one fantastic, low-budget option they release themselves is the G15. If you'll looking for a modest setup that will handle most modern games, and you want to spend under $1,000, the G15, and Dell's gaming laptop deals in general, are your best bet. Right now you can grab this Dell G15 gaming laptop, a favorite among frugal gamers, for only $650 after a $200 discount. Read on to see why it's worth the money.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
The best gaming laptops are frequently super pricey investments so it's good to see the Dell G15 gaming laptop more affordably priced. It offers a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. More storage space would have been useful as games take up a lot of room these days but if you don't mind focusing on just a couple of games at once, this is workable.

Read more
Usually $3,659, this Lenovo laptop is down to $1,610 today
Noah McGraw
By Noah McGraw
February 18, 2023
Opened Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 sitting on the ground.

We love a good Lenovo discount, especially on a high-end laptop like the ThinkPad. The laptops in the ThinkPad line are packed full of powerful components, and Lenovo chips a few bucks off of each component. On a laptop as beefy and expensive as a ThinkPad, this adds up. For instance, this powerful ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 should be over $3,500, but after Lenovo scrapes a few dollars off of each individual component, the total drops to an incredible $1,610. That's an insane discount of over $2,400, and one of the best Lenovo laptop deals we've seen in a while. It's still not necessarily cheap, but read on to see why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 has components so powerful it's almost intimidating. Until the release of the Gen 5 version, it was Lenovo's most powerful non-workstation ThinkPad. Words like "workstation" might turn off the casual laptop user, but all it means is that this laptop is strong, versatile and can handle anything you'll throw at it. There are four big components that stand out on this laptop: the CPU, the GPU, the RAM and the display. The processor is the 11th-Gen Intel i7-11850H. It's not the most recent generation anymore, but it's a solid eight-core processor that will conquer even demanding tasks like photo and video editing. The GPU is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, which is more than capable of handling everything from rendering to modern AAA gaming. To top it all off, you get 16GB of RAM.

Read more