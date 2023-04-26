 Skip to main content
Lenovo dropped the price of this laptop from $1059 to $249

Jennifer Allen
By

It’s always worth paying attention to the laptop deals that Lenovo offers, even if they might somehow seem a little too good to be true. That’s the case with the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e. According to Lenovo, it’s reduced from $1,059 down to $249. Obviously, the $810 discount sounds amazing, but we’re not entirely convinced it’s accurate given Lenovo uses a vague estimated value system to come up with the original price, based on third-party data and prices. Whatever the true discount is though, being able to buy a robust 2-in-1 laptop for just $249 is definitely cheap.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e

Hardware-wise, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e is respectable for this price if not exactly exciting. It has an Intel Pentium Silver processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is its 11.6-inch HD touchscreen with 250 nits of brightness. That’s one of the highlights of the machine. Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands for 2-in-1 systems, so it’s great to be able to embrace that with such a cheap laptop. The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e also comes with a garaged pen so you don’t have to rely on your fingers for more precise details.

The biggest highlight, however, is the thing that makes the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e stand out among the best 2-in-1 laptops in terms of practicality if not performance. The laptop has been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and has passed more than 200 durability tests. Even its 360-degree hinge that makes it able to switch between tablet, presentation, and laptop mode has been reinforced with rubber bumpers to keep it safer. It also has a water-resistant keyboard, and mechanically-anchored keys to prevent the risk of them being pried off. Additionally, its display is a Corning Gorilla Glass one that is both impact and scratch-resistant. The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e can also handle drops from up to three feet. Despite all that, it’s still pretty lightweight starting at 3.4 pounds.

Potentially a great option for giving your kids plenty of flexibility with their laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e is down to $249 at Lenovo right now. We can’t say how long it will stay at this price for but we’re confident this is a good option if you want plenty of versatility and robustness all in one system.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

